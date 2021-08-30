Sirius XM : Enjoy an out-of-this-world adventure with live streams of EZoo sets & special interviews

Eat, sleep, rave, repeat from wherever you are when Electric Zoo, New York's premiere electronic music festival, returns to Randall's Island Park fromSeptember 3 through 5 and SiriusXM streams live sets and exclusive interviews. Hear artists like Alesso, Steve Aoki, Sam Feldt, and many more from the festival grounds across three SiriusXM channels all weekend long.

Experience the first dance festival broadcasted live since 2019 - which is sure to please all cosmic creatures, astral aliens, intergalactic illusionists, supernatural wizards, shamans, witches, and extraterrestrial beings - on BPM (Ch. 51), SiriusXM Chill (Ch. 53), and Diplo's Revolution (Ch. 52) starting September 3 at 4pm ET through September 5 at 11pm ET with encores until September 6. Check back soon for the full schedule!