    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Enjoy an out-of-this-world adventure with live streams of EZoo sets & special interviews

08/30/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
Eat, sleep, rave, repeat from wherever you are when Electric Zoo, New York's premiere electronic music festival, returns to Randall's Island Park fromSeptember 3 through 5 and SiriusXM streams live sets and exclusive interviews. Hear artists like Alesso, Steve Aoki, Sam Feldt, and many more from the festival grounds across three SiriusXM channels all weekend long.

Experience the first dance festival broadcasted live since 2019 - which is sure to please all cosmic creatures, astral aliens, intergalactic illusionists, supernatural wizards, shamans, witches, and extraterrestrial beings - on BPM (Ch. 51), SiriusXM Chill (Ch. 53), and Diplo's Revolution (Ch. 52) starting September 3 at 4pm ET through September 5 at 11pm ET with encores until September 6. Check back soon for the full schedule!

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 25 315 M 25 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.88%25 315
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.44.63%1 021
AUDACY, INC.45.34%490
STINGRAY GROUP INC.17.00%436
HT&E LIMITED-8.65%350
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.33.37%215