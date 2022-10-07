Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
5.870 USD   -1.01%
10/07Sirius Xm : Enter for Your Chance to Attend a Town Hall with Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Hosted by Stevie Van Zandt
PU
10/05Sirius Xm : Hear Live Sets from Austin City Limits Music Festival, Plus Interviews and
PU
10/04Howard Stern ex-sidekick 'Stuttering John' loses Sirius XM appeal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Enter for Your Chance to Attend a Town Hall with Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Hosted by Stevie Van Zandt

10/07/2022 | 07:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On October 12 at 6pm ET, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp are coming to the SiriusXM Studios in New York City for a special Town Hall event hosted by Stevie Van Zandt on Underground Garage (Ch. 21) in support of their album 18.

Want to be there? Here's how to get your chance to attend:

EMAILrsvp@siriusxm.com
INCLUDE "Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp" in the subject line of the email and include your full name, valid email, and cell phone number in the email.
SUBMIT a question for Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp with your entry (OPTIONAL)

All entry requests must be received by 4pm ET on October 11, 2022. 15 lucky winners will be selected to receive two tickets each to attend the Town Hall event on October 12, 2022.

No Purchase Necessary. Must be a U.S. resident at least 18 years of age to participate. Void where prohibited. Incomplete and late entry requests are not eligible. One entry per person/email address. Only winners will be notified (by email). NO TRANSPORTATION OR LODGING INCLUDED.

Winners and guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination - Final Dose 14 Days Before Event to attend. Temperature check and masks may be required.

For Official Rules: [Insert link here]

Learn more about Underground Garage.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 23:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
10/07Sirius Xm : Enter for Your Chance to Attend a Town Hall with Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Hos..
PU
10/05Sirius Xm : Hear Live Sets from Austin City Limits Music Festival, Plus Interviews and
PU
10/04Howard Stern ex-sidekick 'Stuttering John' loses Sirius XM appeal
RE
09/30SiriusXM to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results
PR
09/27Communications Services Down on Flight From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/12SiriusXM Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
09/12Transcript : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia +..
CI
09/09Sirius Xm : Hear Sets from the Monterey Jazz Festival from Chucho Valdés, Kurt Elling and ..
PU
09/07Eminem Joins Paul Rosenberg For Reve : Curtain Call 2'
PU
09/07Transcript : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Presents at Bank of America Media, Commu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 043 M - -
Net income 2022 1 259 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 22 859 M 22 859 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,87 $
Average target price 7,12 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-6.61%22 859
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-48.95%355
HT&E LIMITED-38.10%252
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-37.78%133
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED2.49%103
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-3.74%96