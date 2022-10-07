Sirius XM : Enter for Your Chance to Attend a Town Hall with Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Hosted by Stevie Van Zandt

On October 12 at 6pm ET, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp are coming to the SiriusXM Studios in New York City for a special Town Hall event hosted by Stevie Van Zandt on Underground Garage (Ch. 21) in support of their album 18.

Want to be there? Here's how to get your chance to attend:

● EMAILrsvp@siriusxm.com

● INCLUDE "Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp" in the subject line of the email and include your full name, valid email, and cell phone number in the email.

● SUBMIT a question for Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp with your entry (OPTIONAL)

All entry requests must be received by 4pm ET on October 11, 2022. 15 lucky winners will be selected to receive two tickets each to attend the Town Hall event on October 12, 2022.

No Purchase Necessary. Must be a U.S. resident at least 18 years of age to participate. Void where prohibited. Incomplete and late entry requests are not eligible. One entry per person/email address. Only winners will be notified (by email). NO TRANSPORTATION OR LODGING INCLUDED.

Winners and guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination - Final Dose 14 Days Before Event to attend. Temperature check and masks may be required.

For Official Rules: [Insert link here]

Learn more about Underground Garage.