Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Enter for a chance to attend a Town Hall with Joel Osteen celebrating his new book

02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In promotion of his new book, Rule Your Day, Joel Osteen will participate in a Town Hall at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 1 at 1pm ET.

The special event will include fan interaction with lucky subscriber winners who will attend virtually via Zoom. In advance of the Town Hall, all winners will receive an e-book copy of Rule Your Day. The entire event will also air on Osteen's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Joel Osteen Radio (Ch. 128).

How To Get Your Chance
  • Email rsvp@siriusxm.com.
  • Include "Joel Osteen" in the subject line of the email, as well as your full name and valid email address within the email.

All requests must be received by February 26 at 1pm ET. One Hundred (100) responders will be selected among all eligible entries received and will have their chance to be a part of this Virtual Event on March 1, 2022. Must be a US resident and at least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.

While you can't control everything that comes your way, you can control how life's unexpected setbacks affect your attitude, emotions, thoughts and actions. In his latest work, #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen shows you how to be intentional and Rule Your Day. With his trademark wisdom and unwavering positivity, Osteen reveals six keys for claiming control over each new day. For more information about the book, visit joelosteen.com.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:54pSIRIUS XM : Enter for a chance to attend a Town Hall with Joel Osteen celebrating his new ..
PU
04:13pSIRIUS XM : Explore the origins of T'Challa in the new Marvel & SXM ‘Black Panther' ..
PU
02:01pThe Historic Daytona 500 and Speedweeks Coverage on SiriusXM
PR
11:33aSIRIUS XM : The 12 best BTS songs about self-love for Valentine's Day
PU
09:53aSIRIUS XM : Listen to post-Super Bowl interviews & commentary following the Rams' win
PU
09:33aSIRIUS XM : Feel the love (& lust) this Valentine's Day with steamy stories, meet-cute mom..
PU
08:13aSIRIUS XM : Explore the origins of T'Challa in the new Marvel + SXM ‘Black Panther' ..
PU
02/13SIRIUS XM : Listen to post-Super Bowl interviews & analysis following the Rams' win
PU
02/11SIRIUS XM : Get pumped for the Super Bowl with our John Mayer show, star-studded interview..
PU
02/11SIRIUS XM : Kevin Hart can catch. But can Brett Favre still throw?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 24 556 M 24 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,22 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.05%24 556
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.8.82%850
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.88%413
HT&E LIMITED-8.10%388
AUDACY, INC.-8.56%321
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-2.22%204