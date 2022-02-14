Sirius XM : Enter for a chance to attend a Town Hall with Joel Osteen celebrating his new book

In promotion of his new book, Rule Your Day, Joel Osteen will participate in a Town Hall at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 1 at 1pm ET.

The special event will include fan interaction with lucky subscriber winners who will attend virtually via Zoom. In advance of the Town Hall, all winners will receive an e-book copy of Rule Your Day. The entire event will also air on Osteen's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Joel Osteen Radio (Ch. 128).

Email rsvp@siriusxm.com.

Include "Joel Osteen" in the subject line of the email, as well as your full name and valid email address within the email.

All requests must be received by February 26 at 1pm ET. One Hundred (100) responders will be selected among all eligible entries received and will have their chance to be a part of this Virtual Event on March 1, 2022. Must be a US resident and at least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.

While you can't control everything that comes your way, you can control how life's unexpected setbacks affect your attitude, emotions, thoughts and actions. In his latest work, #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen shows you how to be intentional and Rule Your Day. With his trademark wisdom and unwavering positivity, Osteen reveals six keys for claiming control over each new day. For more information about the book, visit joelosteen.com.