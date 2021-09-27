Sirius XM : Enter for your chance to attend a Virtual Town Hall with Joel & Victoria Osteen

In promotion of their new book, You Are Stronger Than You Think, Joel and Victoria Osteen will participate in an in-person interview at Lakewood Church in Houston on October 12 at 1pm ET. The event will include fan interaction with lucky subscriber winners who will attend virtually via Zoom. In advance of the event, all winners will receive an e-book copy of You are Stronger Than You Think.

EMAIL rsvp@siriusxm.com

INCLUDE "Joel and Victoria Osteen" in the subject line of the email, as well as your full name and valid email address within the email.

All requests must be received by September 30 at 4pm ET. One Hundred (100) responders will be selected among all eligible entries received and will have their chance to be a part of this Virtual Event on October 12, 2021. Must be a US resident and at least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.

