    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Enter for your chance to attend a Virtual Town Hall with Joel & Victoria Osteen

09/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
In promotion of their new book, You Are Stronger Than You Think, Joel and Victoria Osteen will participate in an in-person interview at Lakewood Church in Houston on October 12 at 1pm ET. The event will include fan interaction with lucky subscriber winners who will attend virtually via Zoom. In advance of the event, all winners will receive an e-book copy of You are Stronger Than You Think.

HOW TO GET YOUR CHANCE
  • EMAIL rsvp@siriusxm.com
  • INCLUDE "Joel and Victoria Osteen" in the subject line of the email, as well as your full name and valid email address within the email.

All requests must be received by September 30 at 4pm ET. One Hundred (100) responders will be selected among all eligible entries received and will have their chance to be a part of this Virtual Event on October 12, 2021. Must be a US resident and at least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 579 M - -
Net income 2021 1 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 24 546 M 24 546 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,06 $
Average target price 7,59 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.87%24 546
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.28%950
AUDACY, INC.55.47%524
STINGRAY GROUP INC.11.53%412
HT&E LIMITED-8.65%322
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.35.09%217