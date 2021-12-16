Sirius XM : Every College Football Bowl Game to Air on SiriusXM

Subscribers will have access to more games this postseason than ever beforeon SiriusXM radios and on the SXM AppSiriusXM's schedule of games begins Dec. 17 and includes ESPN Radio's broadcasts of the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship

NEW YORK - December 16, 2021 - SiriusXM is giving subscribers nationwide access to an extensive schedule of live games this college football postseason, with all Division I FBS bowl games - including the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship - the FCS Football Championship game, and other postseason All-Star games. Subscribers can tune in to these games on the SiriusXM radios in their cars and on the SXM App.

The schedule begins this Friday, December 17. A complete schedule of games and their SiriusXM channel assignments can be found at SiriusXM.com/BowlGames.

On New Year's Eve, subscribers can tune in for both College Football Playoff Semifinal games - the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic featuring #4 Cincinnati vs. #1 Alabama (3:30 pm ET), followed by #3 Georgia vs. #2 Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl (7:30 pm ET). Two weeks later, on January 10, listeners will get live play-by-play as the winners of those two games face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Jan. 10 at 8:00 pm ET). All three CFP games air on ESPN Radio, SiriusXM channel 80.

In addition to the College Football Playoff games, listeners will also get access to seven other bowl games that feature matchups between Top 25-ranked teams. These include: #14 Oregon vs. #16 Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29); #12 Pittsburgh vs. #10 Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 30); #17 Wake Forest vs. #25 Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Dec. 31); #9 Oklahoma State vs. #5 Notre Dame in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1); #15 Iowa vs. #22 Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1); #11 Utah vs. #6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X (Jan. 1); and #7 Baylor vs. #8 Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1).

SiriusXM will carry Westwood One's broadcast of the FCS Football Championship on January 8 (12:00 pm ET). The FCS Football Championship game will feature the winners of this weekend's semifinal games - South Dakota State vs. #8 Montana State and #3 James Madison vs. #2 North Dakota State.

SiriusXM will also air other postseason All-Star football games of interest, including the All-American Bowl (Jan. 8 at 1:00 pm ET), which will be played by the best high school players from around the country, and the Reese's Senior Bowl (Feb. 5 at 2:30 pm ET), which showcases the nation's best senior collegiate football stars and top NFL Draft prospects.

Twenty of the bowl game broadcasts - including the College Football Playoff Semifinals and College Football Playoff National Championship - are produced and provided by ESPN Radio or an affiliate. Other broadcast providers are LEARFIELD, First Team Radio, Touchdown Radio and Westwood One.

During the postseason, and throughout the year, SiriusXM offers fans the most in-depth radio coverage of the college game with six channels dedicated to collegiate sports. These include ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (channel 84), SiriusXM ACC Radio (channel 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (channel 372), SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio (channel 373), SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374) and SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (channel 375).

SiriusXM's college sports channels feature an unparalleled roster of expert hosts that includes National Champions and former players and coaches. Chris Doering, Dusty Dvoracek, Ben Hartsock, Anthony Herron, Jacob Hester, Torry Holt, Brock Huard, Roddy Jones, Danny Kanell, Ryan Leaf, E.J. Manuel, Aaron Murray, Rick Neuheisel, Geoff Schwartz, Fozzy Whittaker are among the analysts joining hosts Mark Packer, Chris Childers, Jason Horowitz, Guy Haberman, Holly Rowe, Chris Spatola, Peter Burns, Ari Temkin and others throughout the year.

College football bowl games and SiriusXM's college sports programming are available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

