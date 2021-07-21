Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Explore Quentin Tarantino's favorite songs & soundtracks during ‘My Whatever Playlist'

07/21/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Have you ever wondered what music legendary director, producer, screenwriter, and author Quentin Tarantino loves? In a special episode of My Whatever Playlist on VOLUME (Ch. 106) hosted by Tarantino himself, he'll take you through hand-selected tracks and break down hidden gems from movie soundtracks, including Mondo Hollywood, Run Angel Run, and Lords of Flatbush. Hear which songs make him tick, inspire him, and more when the special premieres on July 22 at 9pm ET.

Watch a clip from the interview where Tarantino introduces a song from the soundtrack to Honky Tonk Freeway now!

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 15:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
11:38aSIRIUS XM : Explore Quentin Tarantino's favorite songs & soundtracks during &lsq..
PU
07/20SIRIUS XM : Party with Volume 25 of Bruce's SXM series featuring music by The Ki..
PU
07/20SIRIUS XM : Meet Big Yavo, Hip Hop Nation's latest ‘First Alert' artist
PU
07/20SIRIUS XM : Tom Brady talks football, his career & more during an exclusive Town..
PU
07/19SIRIUS XM : Holds Quarterly Dividend Steady, Adds $2 Billion to Buyback Program
MT
07/19SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Adds a Further $2 Bill..
PR
07/19Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on August 30, 20..
CI
07/19SIRIUS XM : Plug in for songs, stories & a SiriusXM Town Hall celebrating Jackso..
PU
07/19SIRIUS XM : Hear never-before-released Joan Rivers comedy performances from the ..
PU
07/19SIRIUS XM : Have a holly jolly July with a week of classic Christmas tales & tra..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 415 M - -
Net income 2021 1 028 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 26 713 M 26 713 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,53 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.51%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.33.64%997
AUDACY, INC.40.08%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.19.58%465
HT&E LIMITED-11.08%347
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.45.53%249