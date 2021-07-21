Sirius XM : Explore Quentin Tarantino's favorite songs & soundtracks during ‘My Whatever Playlist'

Have you ever wondered what music legendary director, producer, screenwriter, and author Quentin Tarantino loves? In a special episode of My Whatever Playlist on VOLUME (Ch. 106) hosted by Tarantino himself, he'll take you through hand-selected tracks and break down hidden gems from movie soundtracks, including Mondo Hollywood, Run Angel Run, and Lords of Flatbush. Hear which songs make him tick, inspire him, and more when the special premieres on July 22 at 9pm ET.

Watch a clip from the interview where Tarantino introduces a song from the soundtrack to Honky Tonk Freeway now!