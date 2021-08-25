Sirius XM : Explore The Beatles' impact on country music with Darius Rucker & Brothers Osbourne

The Beatles' influence on music was expansive, reaching all the way across genres from rock to country music and beyond. Y'All Together Now - The Beatles from a Nashville Perspective celebrates this influence through in-depth conversations with legends and today's stars in country music as they reflect on how they've felt the Fab Four's impact from Liverpool to Nashville.

In the latest edition of Y'All Together Now, host Tracy Gershon is joined by special guests Darius Rucker and Brothers Osbourne to play music and have a lively discussion about the intersection of the Beatles, country, and Americana. Hear the special conversation during the times below, plus anytime on the SXM App after its premiere.

August 27 at 11am and 9pm

August 28 at 3pm

August 29 at 11am

September 1 at 12am

September 2 at 1pm