    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Explore The Beatles' impact on country music with Darius Rucker & Brothers Osbourne

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
The Beatles' influence on music was expansive, reaching all the way across genres from rock to country music and beyond. Y'All Together Now - The Beatles from a Nashville Perspective celebrates this influence through in-depth conversations with legends and today's stars in country music as they reflect on how they've felt the Fab Four's impact from Liverpool to Nashville.

In the latest edition of Y'All Together Now, host Tracy Gershon is joined by special guests Darius Rucker and Brothers Osbourne to play music and have a lively discussion about the intersection of the Beatles, country, and Americana. Hear the special conversation during the times below, plus anytime on the SXM App after its premiere.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

August 27 at 11am and 9pm

August 28 at 3pm

August 29 at 11am

September 1 at 12am

September 2 at 1pm

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 561 M - -
Net income 2021 1 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 25 558 M 25 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Average target price 7,43 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.94%25 558
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.45.56%1 011
AUDACY, INC.35.22%456
STINGRAY GROUP INC.14.87%426
HT&E LIMITED-4.32%355
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.34.63%217