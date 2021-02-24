Sirius XM : Explore the racial disparities in the healthcare system during Doctor Radio's all-day special

Since last year, many have committed to taking a more meticulous look at the different ways that racial injustice permeates society, including in medicine. In honor of Black History Month, Doctor Radio (Ch. 110) is highlighting The Impact of Race on Health, Sickness, and Survival for 24 hours starting at 12am ET on February 27.

See the full programming lineup below, and start listening to Doctor Radio now.

Medical Grand Rounds: Dr. Mark Pochapin speaks with NYU Langone Health's Dr. Gbenga Ogedegbe about racial disparities and Covid-19.

Dermatology:Dr. Evan Rieder discusses specialized care and cosmetic dermatology for skin of color with Dr. DiAnne Davis of North Dallas Dermatology Associates.

About Our Kids: Dr. Jess Shatkin discusses Black parenting and racial disparities in pediatric mental health with Dr. Jessica Isom, MD, MPH from Yale University School of Medicine and Dr. Sarah Vinson, MD, FAPA from the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Sexual Health and Wellbeing:Dr. Miriam Greene talks about Black women and higher rates of maternal death during and after childbirth with Dr. Kecia Gaither, MD, Director of Perinatal Services at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center at NYC Health + Hospitals System.

Medical Grand Rounds:Dr. Steven Hodak discusses disparities in kidney transplant and kidney health with Dr. Anthony Watkins, MD, Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health, and Dr. Nicole Ali, MD, Medical Director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Programs at NYU Langone Health.

Men's Health:Drs. Ben Brucker and Richard Matulewicz discuss racial disparities in prostate cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment with Dr. Yaw Nyame, a surgeon, researcher, educator, and patient advocate who specializes in urologic oncology and general urology at University of Washington.

Nutrition:Registered Dietitian Samantha Heller discusses the lack of diversity in dietitian roles and diversity in nutrition education with Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, Director of the Dietetic Internship at NYU Langone Health and co-founder of Culina Health

Otolaryngology:Dr. Sean McMenomey discusses the risks of keloid scarring in head and neck surgery for Black patients with Lamont Jones, MD, MBA, Vice Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at Henry Ford Health System and Director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic.

Nurse Practitioner Show:Nurse Practitioner Pat Chibbaro discusses Black Americans and Covid-19 with Joyce Newman Giger, Ed.D., APRN, BC, FAA, Professor at the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Florida International University, and Steven Bock, RN CIC FAPIC, infection prevention and control nurse and Program Manager for IPC education at NYU Langone Health.

Plastic Surgery: Dr. Nolan Karp discusses rhinoplasty for patients of color with his guest, Dr. Justin Bellamy, MD, an aesthetic fellow with the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

Rehabilitation Medicine:Dr. Jonathan Whiteson discusses chronic stress and hypertension in African Americans with Tanya Spruill, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine and Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health.

Heart Surgery:Dr. Greg Ribakove speaks about heart transplant surgery survival disparities among Black adults with guest Dr. Errol Bush, MD, thoracic surgeon and Surgical Director of the Advanced Lung Disease and Lung Transplant Program, as well as an Associate Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Pulmonology Show:Dr. Frank Adams reports on recent research about racial disparities in lung cancer survival rates. Guests and study authors are Michael Poulson, MD, MPH (lead author and resident physician at Boston Medical Center; clinical instructor of general surgery at the Boston University School of Medicine) and Robert Merritt, MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Surgery, and Director of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at Ohio State University School of Medicine; Associate Program Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Vascular Surgery:Todd Berland, MD, talks about preventing amputations in diabetes and peripheral artery disease patients of color with Foluso Fakorede, MD, preventive cardiologist specializing in the management and prevention of vascular disease, particularly in underserved communities and CEO of Cardiovascular Solutions of Central Mississippi and Fusion Vascular, and serves as the PAD initiative chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists.