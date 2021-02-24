Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Explore the racial disparities in the healthcare system during Doctor Radio's all-day special

02/24/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since last year, many have committed to taking a more meticulous look at the different ways that racial injustice permeates society, including in medicine. In honor of Black History Month, Doctor Radio (Ch. 110) is highlighting The Impact of Race on Health, Sickness, and Survival for 24 hours starting at 12am ET on February 27.

See the full programming lineup below, and start listening to Doctor Radio now.

The Impact of Race on Health, Sickness, and Survival

Medical Grand Rounds: Dr. Mark Pochapin speaks with NYU Langone Health's Dr. Gbenga Ogedegbe about racial disparities and Covid-19.

Dermatology:Dr. Evan Rieder discusses specialized care and cosmetic dermatology for skin of color with Dr. DiAnne Davis of North Dallas Dermatology Associates.

About Our Kids: Dr. Jess Shatkin discusses Black parenting and racial disparities in pediatric mental health with Dr. Jessica Isom, MD, MPH from Yale University School of Medicine and Dr. Sarah Vinson, MD, FAPA from the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Sexual Health and Wellbeing:Dr. Miriam Greene talks about Black women and higher rates of maternal death during and after childbirth with Dr. Kecia Gaither, MD, Director of Perinatal Services at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center at NYC Health + Hospitals System.

Medical Grand Rounds:Dr. Steven Hodak discusses disparities in kidney transplant and kidney health with Dr. Anthony Watkins, MD, Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health, and Dr. Nicole Ali, MD, Medical Director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Programs at NYU Langone Health.

Men's Health:Drs. Ben Brucker and Richard Matulewicz discuss racial disparities in prostate cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment with Dr. Yaw Nyame, a surgeon, researcher, educator, and patient advocate who specializes in urologic oncology and general urology at University of Washington.

Nutrition:Registered Dietitian Samantha Heller discusses the lack of diversity in dietitian roles and diversity in nutrition education with Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, Director of the Dietetic Internship at NYU Langone Health and co-founder of Culina Health

Otolaryngology:Dr. Sean McMenomey discusses the risks of keloid scarring in head and neck surgery for Black patients with Lamont Jones, MD, MBA, Vice Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at Henry Ford Health System and Director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic.

Nurse Practitioner Show:Nurse Practitioner Pat Chibbaro discusses Black Americans and Covid-19 with Joyce Newman Giger, Ed.D., APRN, BC, FAA, Professor at the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Florida International University, and Steven Bock, RN CIC FAPIC, infection prevention and control nurse and Program Manager for IPC education at NYU Langone Health.

Plastic Surgery: Dr. Nolan Karp discusses rhinoplasty for patients of color with his guest, Dr. Justin Bellamy, MD, an aesthetic fellow with the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

Rehabilitation Medicine:Dr. Jonathan Whiteson discusses chronic stress and hypertension in African Americans with Tanya Spruill, PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine and Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health.

Heart Surgery:Dr. Greg Ribakove speaks about heart transplant surgery survival disparities among Black adults with guest Dr. Errol Bush, MD, thoracic surgeon and Surgical Director of the Advanced Lung Disease and Lung Transplant Program, as well as an Associate Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Pulmonology Show:Dr. Frank Adams reports on recent research about racial disparities in lung cancer survival rates. Guests and study authors are Michael Poulson, MD, MPH (lead author and resident physician at Boston Medical Center; clinical instructor of general surgery at the Boston University School of Medicine) and Robert Merritt, MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Surgery, and Director of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at Ohio State University School of Medicine; Associate Program Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Vascular Surgery:Todd Berland, MD, talks about preventing amputations in diabetes and peripheral artery disease patients of color with Foluso Fakorede, MD, preventive cardiologist specializing in the management and prevention of vascular disease, particularly in underserved communities and CEO of Cardiovascular Solutions of Central Mississippi and Fusion Vascular, and serves as the PAD initiative chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 20:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:21pSIRIUS XM : Explore the racial disparities in the healthcare system during Docto..
PU
01:57pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Johnny Cash's birthday & expanded ‘Forever Words' al..
PU
11:59aSIRIUS XM : Get pumped for the regular season with MLB Network Radio's month-lon..
PU
11:04aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Sets First ..
PR
10:25aSIRIUS XM : Amplify music, activism & more with Tom Morello's new channels, show..
PU
02/23SIRIUS XM : Learn about the importance of workplace diversity in a new Business ..
PU
02/23SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's college basketball power rankings
PU
02/23SIRIUS XM : Hear SpotEmGottEm weigh in on making a viral hit during ‘First..
PU
02/23SIRIUS XM : Revisit exclusive interviews with 2021 Golden Globe nominees on Awar..
PU
02/23SIRIUS XM : Join Common's beautiful revolution during a discussion about healing..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 24 633 M 24 633 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 5,95 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.49%24 633
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.21.50%860
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.151.01%856
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.16%400
HT&E LIMITED1.35%392
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED6.87%118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ