  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Feel inspired by this year's Dove Awards featuring Lauren Daigle & more gospel stars

10/22/2021 | 09:34pm EDT
Since 1969, the GMA Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian and gospel music - and you'll be in the front row with The Message (Ch. 63)! Hear messages of hope and performances from Christian and gospel stars as the annual awards show reflects on moving music in the landscape of a tumultuous year.

As artists receive the highest honor for their artistic ministries, you'll also hear live performances from Lauren Daigle, Elevation Worship, Zach Williams, Jonathan McReynolds, Natalie Grant, and more. Plus, we'll take you backstage to chat with winners throughout the show, all from the Allen Arena in Nashville, TN. Listen to the 52nd Annual Dove Awards on The Message on October 22 at 8pm ET, with a replay at 10pm ET.

Also, hear the 52nd annual Dove Awards and so much more on the SXM App now.

Get a FREE three-month SiriusXM trial subscription and listen to expertly curated ad-free music, Pandora stations, sports play-by-play, celebrity-hosted talk, and more in your car and on the SXM App. See offer details: siriusxm.com/DoveAwardsTrial.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 01:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 592 M - -
Net income 2021 1 209 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 24 586 M 24 586 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.08%24 748
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.98%982
AUDACY, INC.42.51%481
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.37%404
HT&E LIMITED-17.84%311
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.45.64%233