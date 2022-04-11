Sirius XM : Fire up your backyard BBQ celebration with these sizzling vibe-setting songs & beyond

The time for both grilling and chilling is right around the corner, though, really, it's a state of mind. Whether you're in a backyard-less NYC apartment or suspect Punxsutawney Phil put a cold-weather curse on your area in the PNW, dream of warmer days and outdoor soirees with the songs and channels perfect for any barbecue mood below. Or, if your forecast is already there, grab a burger and a brew and let us handle the tunes.

What better way to assert your role as the host with the most than by reminding everyone just whose party it is? Despite the Tougher Than Leather album opener making references to NYC, being the all-time great of your turf isn't limited to a single area code. D.M.C. said it best: "Wanted by every fan across the land" - which, in this case, can easily refer to your grill skills. Hear even more kickback jams from Da Brat, Snoop Dogg and more on Classic Hip-Hop BBQ.

Despite the sometimes sad subject matter (particularly right off the bat when the song kicks off by highlighting the 1959 death of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson), McLean's groundbreaking 1972 hit served as a cultural reset that still has a place on countless party and BBQ playlists today. The song remains a classic example of balancing good old-fashioned American nostalgia with reflection on pop cultural moments and a feeling of loss over some of the musical greats that came before him. Much like the time-honored tradition of backyard barbecuing (and as the name suggests), this song is as American as apple pie. Classic Rock BBQ is your one-stop shop for the timeless rock hits that'll get your gathering going from the Cars, Van Halen and beyond.

Related: Hit the road with Prince, Tom Petty, Sheryl Crow & others

Though it was finally released from Swift's vault months away from BBQ season, "I Bet You Think About Me" is the perfect drinking song for gathering around a fire pit with a hot dog in your hand and spurned ex in your heart. The freewheeling hit from Red (Taylor's Version) features tongue-in-cheek lyrics that serve as a departure from most of Red's other breakup songs, but - combined with Stapleton's vocal harmonies - make it ideal for kicking back and sharing stories with friends, as do the hits from Kenny Rogers, Alan Jackson and more that can be heard on Country n Chill.

If the song name isn't enough of an indication, CrazyJaZz's melodic lofi jam emanates summertime vibes, ideal for setting the scene for unwinding with a burger and some buds with the added bonus of not having to worry about any NSFF(amily) lyrics. Soak up some rays with even more relaxing songs paired with hip-hop beats from artists like Lazy Leopard and Yonderling on Chillhop, plus nonstop downtempo deep house on SiriusXM Chill.

While it lyrically may feel a bit on the nose, every grillmaster needs the perfect track to play when starting up the 'cue and this Cash classic is a top contender. Whether you're firing up the briquettes or cooking with gas, feel the flames go higher as you're bound by wild desire to cook the perfect steak. For more outlaw hits from greats like Brooks and Dunn, Willie Nelson and others, Rockin' Country BBQ is your go-to.

Related: Beat the heat with 6 chill music channels featuring soft rock, acoustic pop & more

And there's more where that came from - dig into extra helpings of even more BBQ-worthy tracks across Today's Country BBQ and Classic Chill channels.