Sirius XM : Follow the 2021 NFL season on SXM with live play-by-play action, exclusive shows & more

The 2021 NFL season kicks off this week, and SiriusXM will deliver comprehensive coverage for fans across the country, with live broadcasts of every game on SiriusXM radios and on the SXM App, as well as new exclusive shows and in-depth 24/7 news and talk on SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88).

The 102nd NFL season begins when Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl LV Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott on September 9 at 8:20pm ET. Subscribers nationwide can listen to this game - and every game thereafter through Super Bowl LVI - in their car and on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

The SXM App offers play-by-play channels dedicated to the official radio broadcasts of every NFL team, which gives fans access to both the home and visiting team broadcasts for every game. All 32 NFL team play-by-play channels are also available in vehicles equipped with next generation SiriusXM with 360L radios. Click below to see the full schedule of NFL games on SiriusXM.

On SiriusXM's 24/7 SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, fans get exceptional insight into the league and all its teams through daily shows hosted by a deep roster of NFL experts, interviews with players, coaches, and executives, and special programming not found anywhere else.

This season, SiriusXM NFL Radio features a new weekly show dedicated to the Los Angeles Rams, hosted by former Rams All-Pro receiver Torry Holt and former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison. Rams House Radio will debut September 8 and air every Wednesday from 7-8pm ET. Holt and Morrison will focus on a 2021 Rams team coming off its fourth consecutive winning season and third playoff appearance under coach Sean McVay, and they will also look back at the history of the franchise and interview Rams legends from seasons past.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will return to host The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray,Tuesdays from 11am-12pm ET.

2002 NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon is returning to SiriusXM NFL Radio's roster of hosts and will be reuniting with his former partner, Bruce Murray, on The SiriusXM Blitz. Gannon previously hosted on SiriusXM NFL Radio from 2009 to 2016.

SiriusXM NFL Radio listeners will also hear a weekly replay of Let's Go! - the exclusive show with five-time NFL Super Bowl MVP champion quarterback Tom Brady, All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Fame Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray - Mondays at 6:30pm ET.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's team of analysts also includes Hall of Famers Gil Brandt, Derrick Brooks, Tim Brown, James Lofton, and Bill Polian, former NFL executives Mark Dominik and Pat Kirwan, and former players and coaches including Alex Boone, Erik Coleman, Charles Davis, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, Todd Haley, Brad Hopkins, Ryan Leaf, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Torrey Smith, Max Starks, Charlie Weis, and Solomon Wilcots.

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices also include a number of NFL insiders and radio veterans including Howard Balzer, Vic Carucci, Adam Caplan, John Clayton, Brian Custer, Zig Fracassi, Mike Keith, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Dan Leberfeld, Bill Lekas, Alex Marvez, Lance Medow, Bob Papa, Tom Pelissero, Shae Peppler, Amber Theoharis, Steve Torre and Evan Washburn.

Go to SiriusXM.com/NFLonSXM for more info.