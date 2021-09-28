Sirius XM : Foo Fighters' exclusive channel returns for a limited time with the band's hits, plus new shows & unreleased concerts

Today, Foo Fighters, the 12-time GRAMMY-winning rock band and 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, announced on The Howard Stern Show the return of their hand-crafted, limited-engagement channel on SiriusXM, Foo Fighters Radio (Ch. 105).

From October 1 through November 3, Foo Fighters Radio will feature previously unreleased concert recordings, as well as unrivaled programming and special commentary from Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. The channel will also feature the band sharing insights on their most recent album, Medicine At Midnight, and the stories behind some of the biggest hit songs, demos, B-sides, and rarities of their celebrated career.

Foo Fighters Radio will also feature debut broadcasts of four exclusive live concerts from the band's vaults, including the historic return of live rock & roll before an ecstatic full capacity crowd at New York's Madison Square Garden in June of 2021. New shows hosted by band members, as well as celebrity Guest DJs spinning their favorite Foo Fighters music, will also be showcased on the channel. Listeners can also expect to hear music from other artists, handpicked by the band, on the channel.

