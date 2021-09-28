Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Foo Fighters' exclusive channel returns for a limited time with the band's hits, plus new shows & unreleased concerts

09/28/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Today, Foo Fighters, the 12-time GRAMMY-winning rock band and 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, announced on The Howard Stern Show the return of their hand-crafted, limited-engagement channel on SiriusXM, Foo Fighters Radio (Ch. 105).

From October 1 through November 3, Foo Fighters Radio will feature previously unreleased concert recordings, as well as unrivaled programming and special commentary from Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. The channel will also feature the band sharing insights on their most recent album, Medicine At Midnight, and the stories behind some of the biggest hit songs, demos, B-sides, and rarities of their celebrated career.

Foo Fighters Radio will also feature debut broadcasts of four exclusive live concerts from the band's vaults, including the historic return of live rock & roll before an ecstatic full capacity crowd at New York's Madison Square Garden in June of 2021. New shows hosted by band members, as well as celebrity Guest DJs spinning their favorite Foo Fighters music, will also be showcased on the channel. Listeners can also expect to hear music from other artists, handpicked by the band, on the channel.

For more information on the Foo Fighters, visit www.foofighters.com.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 15:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 579 M - -
Net income 2021 1 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 24 748 M 24 748 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Average target price 7,59 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.87%24 748
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.36.92%966
AUDACY, INC.56.68%528
STINGRAY GROUP INC.12.59%418
HT&E LIMITED-8.65%340
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.40.02%225