Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon joins ‘Morning Men' cast

09/10/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon - who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets over a 10-year pro career - is joining the roster on Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82). Starting September 13, Colon will join the cast of Morning Men, co-hosting the show every weekday from 6-9am ET alongside Evan Cohen and Mike Babchik.

'I'm so thrilled to join the incredible lineup at SiriusXM, and to team up with Evan and Mike in the mornings,' said Colon. 'I'm ready to get started!'

In addition to SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, Colon will also be heard hosting on other SiriusXM channels.

Colon was drafted out of Hofstra University by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played for the Steelers from 2006-2012 and was part of the Steelers' Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He signed with the Jets before the 2013 season and played the final three years of his career in New York. During his collegiate career at Hofstra, Colon was awarded Atlantic Ten All-Conference, Second Team All-Conference, and First Team All-Conference honors. After his playing career, Colon joined Barstool Sports as a radio host for the Barstool Breakfast show on the Barstool Radio channel on SiriusXM.

Colon is involved with several philanthropical efforts including the Willie Colon Annual Turkey and Toy Drive; the Willie Colon Charity Golf Tournament that benefits the Alliance Lupus Research organization; and his membership in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, a service organization that focuses on Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
10:42aSIRIUS XM : Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon joins ‘Morning Men' ..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Celebrate 30 years of Metallica's ‘Black Album' with their mus..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Get pumped for an all-new weekly show sharing the latest MMA & wrest..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Join hip-hop exec Meezy for no-holds-barred conversations about musi..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : Celebrate the return of Broadway musicals with show tunes & shoutout..
PU
09/09SIRIUS XM : SXM Media Unveils New Programmatic Capabilities for Podcast Advertis..
PR
09/08SIRIUS XM : Reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with SiriusXM specials & an ..
PU
09/08SIRIUS XM : Announces Extensive Coverage of 2021 NFL Season
MT
09/08SIRIUS XM : Follow the 2021 NFL season on SXM with live play-by-play action, exc..
PU
09/08SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Announces Extensive Coverage of 2021 NFL Season
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 24 586 M 24 586 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.71%24 586
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.41.12%994
AUDACY, INC.31.98%445
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.32%411
HT&E LIMITED-8.38%346
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.24.77%201