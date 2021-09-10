Sirius XM : Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon joins ‘Morning Men' cast

Former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon - who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets over a 10-year pro career - is joining the roster on Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82). Starting September 13, Colon will join the cast of Morning Men, co-hosting the show every weekday from 6-9am ET alongside Evan Cohen and Mike Babchik.

'I'm so thrilled to join the incredible lineup at SiriusXM, and to team up with Evan and Mike in the mornings,' said Colon. 'I'm ready to get started!'

In addition to SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, Colon will also be heard hosting on other SiriusXM channels.

Colon was drafted out of Hofstra University by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played for the Steelers from 2006-2012 and was part of the Steelers' Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He signed with the Jets before the 2013 season and played the final three years of his career in New York. During his collegiate career at Hofstra, Colon was awarded Atlantic Ten All-Conference, Second Team All-Conference, and First Team All-Conference honors. After his playing career, Colon joined Barstool Sports as a radio host for the Barstool Breakfast show on the Barstool Radio channel on SiriusXM.

Colon is involved with several philanthropical efforts including the Willie Colon Annual Turkey and Toy Drive; the Willie Colon Charity Golf Tournament that benefits the Alliance Lupus Research organization; and his membership in the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, a service organization that focuses on Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.