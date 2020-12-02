Log in
Sirius XM : Get 24/7 access to NBC Sports' shows & coverage on SiriusXM's NBC Sports Audio

12/02/2020 | 10:55am EST
Get 24/7 access to the biggest names and events in sports with NBC Sports' new SiriusXM channel, NBC Sports Audio (Ch. 211), launching December 3.

NBC Sports Audio will feature live weekday sports programming from 7am to 7pm ET. Then, enjoy live weeknight and weekend coverage of some of the biggest events in the NBC Sports portfolio - including Triple Crown horse racing, major golf tournaments, and more. Check out the full weekday programming list featuring shows with famed hosts Rich Eisen, Dan Patrick, and more.

'We are excited to partner with SiriusXM to bring the NBC Sports Audio lineup of top sports talk shows and live events to SiriusXM subscribers across the country,' said Nicolina O'Rorke, SVP, NBC Sports Enterprises & General Manager, Sports Betting and Gaming.

'The NBC Sports Audio channel is a terrific addition to the SiriusXM lineup,' said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM's SVP of Sports Programming. 'Fans of NBC Sports' great programming and talent will get access to an outstanding sports talk lineup every weekday, and our subscribers will get access to live play by play of many top events on the sports calendar. And as a SiriusXM subscriber, you can tune in to this great programming anywhere - whether you are in your car, at home, or on the go.'

Weekday Programming:

PFT Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at 7am

The Dan Patrick Show at 9am

The Rich Eisen Show at 12pm

Brother From Another with Michael Holley and Michael Smith at 3pm

PFT PM at 5pm

(Monday) Safety Blitz with Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth at 6pm

(Tuesday-Friday) Chris Simms Unbuttoned at 6pm

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

