Sirius XM : Get heavy all weekend in honor of Trivium's ‘In the Court of the Dragon' album release

This Friday, enter the court of the dragon as Trivium hosts a dual takeover on Octane (Ch. 37) and Liquid Metal (Ch. 40) to coincide with the release of their new album. In celebration of their tenth album, In the Court of the Dragon, hear the band sharing stories and songs starting on October 8 and rocking throughout the weekend with specials on both channels.

Every hour on both channels, hear new music from In the Court of the Dragon introduced by bassist Paolo Gregoletto, plus an interview between vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy and host Jose Mangin. During the interview, Matt and Jose will discuss the GRAMMY Award-nominated band's new music, Matt's martial arts obsession, the recently wrapped up Metal Tour of the Year, converting an airplane hangar into the band's new headquarters, and more.

The special weekend will also feature three exclusive live performances from Trivium's Hangar/HQ, plus a Guest DJ session with Matt as he takes over Liquid Metal to play his favorite metal songs of the year for an hour, including tracks from Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy, Leprous, Powerwolf, Malevolence, Der Weg Einer Freiheit and many others.

Octane

October 8 at 9am, 3pm, and 10pm

October 9 at 10am and 7pm

October 10 at 2pm

Liquid Metal

October 8 at 4 pm and 7pm

October 9 at 12:30pm

October 10 at 6pm

October 11 at 10am

October 12 at 2pm

October 13 at 9pm

October 14 at 1pm

October 8 at 5pm

October 9 at 8pm

October 10 at 2pm

October 11 at 11am

October 12 at 10pm

October 13 at 6pm

October 14 at 9am

Listen anytime with the SXM App by searching "Trivium"