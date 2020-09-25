Sirius XM : Get live Supreme Court updates & expert analysis on SiriusXM's political channels

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18, SiriusXM has been providing special coverage on her life and legacy, as well as analysis about the showdown over filling her seat on the nation's highest court. This Saturday, President Trump is expected to reveal his nominee for the court, and SiriusXM's political talk channels will air live updates about the announcement starting at 5pm ET. Check out programming details for each channel below.

SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Politics (Ch. 124), the channel dedicated to delivering news and talk from all sides of the political spectrum, will broadcast live coverage of the announcement throughout the day.Listeners will also be able to tune in to SiriusXM's conservative talk channel, SiriusXM Patriot (Ch. 125), to hear Special Report, featuring exclusive coverage of the announcement from Breitbart's Matthew Boyle.SiriusXM's progressive talk channel, SiriusXM Progress (Ch. 127), will air a special about Trump's announcement, as well. Don't miss a live presentation of The Fight For Justice with political strategist and host Joe Sudbay, featuring guests throughout the episode.Additionally, join Business Radio (Ch. 132)'s Stanford Legal in honoring Ginsburg by listening to an exclusive conversation with the legendary justice's former clerk Lisa Beattie Frelinghuysen on Saturday at 10am ET. Listeners will hear Stanford Legal hosts Joe Bankman and Pam Karlan's discussion with Frelinghuysen about Ginsburg's life, legacy, key rulings, and more. This special will also be available On Demand via the SiriusXM app after it premieres.For more live news coverage and analysis, click below to tune in to SiriusXM's partner news channels now.