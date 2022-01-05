Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Get ready for the final season of ‘This Is Us' with a special conversation with the cast

01/05/2022 | 12:58pm EST
Have you been spending your Tuesday nights crying, laughing and falling in love with the Pearson family since 2016? Join host Hoda Kotb on TODAY Show Radio (Ch. 108) for an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall interview with the cast of This Is Us: The Final Chapter. As the show enters its final season, cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelchi Watson, Jon Huertas and Sterling K. Brown speak about how This Is Us brought people together and really made them feel things. Watch the entire interview on the SXM App now for a limited time.

Scroll for a sneak peek of the conversation and catch audio of the town hall on TODAY Show Radio at the times below (all in ET):

January 7 at 5am, 1pm and 8pm

January 8 at 1am, 5am, 9am, 1pm, 5pm and 9pm

January 9 at 12am, 4am, 8am, 12pm, 4pm, 8pm and 11pm



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 24 677 M 24 677 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Average target price 7,41 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.83%24 677