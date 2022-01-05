Sirius XM : Get ready for the final season of ‘This Is Us' with a special conversation with the cast

Have you been spending your Tuesday nights crying, laughing and falling in love with the Pearson family since 2016? Join host Hoda Kotb on TODAY Show Radio (Ch. 108) for an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall interview with the cast of This Is Us: The Final Chapter. As the show enters its final season, cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelchi Watson, Jon Huertas and Sterling K. Brown speak about how This Is Us brought people together and really made them feel things. Watch the entire interview on the SXM App now for a limited time.

Scroll for a sneak peek of the conversation and catch audio of the town hall on TODAY Show Radio at the times below (all in ET):

January 7 at 5am, 1pm and 8pm

January 8 at 1am, 5am, 9am, 1pm, 5pm and 9pm

January 9 at 12am, 4am, 8am, 12pm, 4pm, 8pm and 11pm