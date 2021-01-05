Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : Get ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season with SiriusXM NBA Radio

01/05/2021 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After an unexpected March hiatus, followed by a successful completion of the 2019-20 season in the Orlando bubble, the NBA returns for the 2020-21 season on December 22. Having started with a 49-game pre-season over just nine days, the teams are ready to compete on their home courts and arenas around the country - albeit with few or no fans.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM NBA Radio offers fans the most extensive and in-depth NBA coverage available on radio throughout the year. This season, the channel will feature a daily lineup of shows hosted by former coaches, players, and executives.

SiriusXM analysts include Greg Anthony, Antonio Daniels, Brad Daugherty, Amin Elhassan, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Eddie Johnson, Sarah Kustok, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Sam Mitchell, Will Perdue, Brian Scalabrine, and Reggie Theus. Its roster of lead hosts and insiders includes Frank Isola, Justin Termine, Brian Custer, Evan Cohen, Zach Harper, Rick Kamla, Howard Beck, Gerald Brown, Tom Byrne, Tina Cervasio, Brian Geltzeiler, Jason Goff, Michael Grady, Jonathan Hood, Jason Jackson, Mitch Lawrence, Joel Meyers, Chris Spatola, Noah Eagle, and Pat O'Keefe.

All Access subscribers can tune in to SiriusXM NBA Radio (XM 86 or Sirius 207) on December 21 at 7pm ET - the night before the season officially opens - to join Zach Harper, Amin Elhassan, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, and Howard Beck as they host a roundtable special to discuss all the relevant NBA storylines and games to watch.

With the season starting at such an unusual time of year, five can't-miss matchups have aligned for Christmas Day. NBA Radio will be your home to hear the Pelicans/Heat (12pm ET), Warriors/Bucks (2:30pm ET), Nets/Celtics (5pm ET), Mavericks/Lakers (8pm ET), and Clippers/Nuggets (10:30pm ET). Every star you'd want to see - Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and more - all on one day.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 20:31:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials ..
PU
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Get ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season with SiriusXM NBA ..
PU
02:40pSIRIUS XM : Drop in to Asia's dance music scene during ‘House of Jade' on ..
PU
01:20pSIRIUS XM : Laugh along with candid stories from comedians during two new podcas..
PU
12:08pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's college basketball power rankings
PU
01/04SIRIUS XM : Jennifer Witz to Present Virtually at the 2021 Citi TMT West Confere..
PR
01/04SIRIUS XM : Get ready for the Heisman Trophy ceremony with these ESPNU Radio spe..
PU
01/04SIRIUS XM : Celebrate The King's 86th birthday with specials & tributes all day ..
PU
01/018 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles songs that topped the UK chart (..
PU
2020SIRIUS XM : Get in the mood for a melody when Billy Joel's exclusive channel ret..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 062 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 26 219 M 26 219 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-3.14%26 219
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-0.47%696
HT&E LIMITED-3.78%395
STINGRAY GROUP INC.2.12%386
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.0.00%364
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.0.57%157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ