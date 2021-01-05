Sirius XM : Get ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season with SiriusXM NBA Radio

After an unexpected March hiatus, followed by a successful completion of the 2019-20 season in the Orlando bubble, the NBA returns for the 2020-21 season on December 22. Having started with a 49-game pre-season over just nine days, the teams are ready to compete on their home courts and arenas around the country - albeit with few or no fans.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM NBA Radio offers fans the most extensive and in-depth NBA coverage available on radio throughout the year. This season, the channel will feature a daily lineup of shows hosted by former coaches, players, and executives.

SiriusXM analysts include Greg Anthony, Antonio Daniels, Brad Daugherty, Amin Elhassan, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Eddie Johnson, Sarah Kustok, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Sam Mitchell, Will Perdue, Brian Scalabrine, and Reggie Theus. Its roster of lead hosts and insiders includes Frank Isola, Justin Termine, Brian Custer, Evan Cohen, Zach Harper, Rick Kamla, Howard Beck, Gerald Brown, Tom Byrne, Tina Cervasio, Brian Geltzeiler, Jason Goff, Michael Grady, Jonathan Hood, Jason Jackson, Mitch Lawrence, Joel Meyers, Chris Spatola, Noah Eagle, and Pat O'Keefe.

All Access subscribers can tune in to SiriusXM NBA Radio (XM 86 or Sirius 207) on December 21 at 7pm ET - the night before the season officially opens - to join Zach Harper, Amin Elhassan, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, and Howard Beck as they host a roundtable special to discuss all the relevant NBA storylines and games to watch.

With the season starting at such an unusual time of year, five can't-miss matchups have aligned for Christmas Day. NBA Radio will be your home to hear the Pelicans/Heat (12pm ET), Warriors/Bucks (2:30pm ET), Nets/Celtics (5pm ET), Mavericks/Lakers (8pm ET), and Clippers/Nuggets (10:30pm ET). Every star you'd want to see - Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and more - all on one day.