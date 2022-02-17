Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Get the best advice during digital star Tinx's new podcast & live show on SiriusXM

02/17/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SiriusXM is bringing Tinx - the "big sister" of TikTok - to its airwaves, launching a range of new and exclusive audio content with the popular advice expert, host and digital creator.

Tinx, whose name is Christina Najjar, will debut a new podcast, It's Me, Tinx, via SiriusXM's Stitcher on February 21. New episodes of the podcast will drop every Monday and Friday on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora and all major podcast listening platforms. Beginning March 16, Tinx will also host a weekly radio show, It's Me, Tinx Live, every Wednesday at 11 am ET on SiriusXM Stars (Ch.109), where her millions of fans will be able to talk to her directly live.

Known for her candor, Tinx will offer her quick wit and engaging voice to millions of listeners with her new show, It's Me, Tinx. Since launching on TikTok and other social platforms, she has earned the affectionate title of "big sister" for her honest and empathetic approach to advice, while her satirical "Rich Mom" content has become a celebrated hallmark of her content. If you haven't already, meet Tinx in this video:

The new show, an extension of what fans already have come to know and love about Tinx, will feature Tinx discussing her own life, offering her takes on pop culture and relationships, and giving recommendations and advice to listeners. Tinx's followers who love to ask for advice during her weekly "Ask Me Anything" will now be able to call in to her live weekly show and talk to Tinx in real time.

"One of the things I've come to value most is my relationship with my followers, who I wouldn't be here without. I'm so thrilled to bring them even more of the content they love while connecting with them on a deeper level," Tinx said of the show. "My ethos is that if there's a room full of women and someone has a problem, then someone else in that room is bound to have an answer - and this show will be a space for us all to discover and share those answers together. Grab yourself a Tinky Tequila and tune in, it's going to be a wild ride!"

"We are thrilled to bring Tinx and her humor, empathy and insight to SiriusXM listeners for the first time," said Megan Liberman, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of News, Talk and Entertainment Programming. "From TikTok, where she starts trends and connects more than a million followers, to her regular Q&As on Instagram, Tinx is a phenomenon, a rare talent who can entertain, inform, and inspire a broad audience. We couldn't be more excited to bring her fun, fearless voice to audio."

Additionally, Tinx will be featured as a contributor on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio (Ch. 4), which launched in August 2021 and spotlights top creators from the social media platform. Listeners can hear an unpredictable journey through the musical world of TikTok where creators and personalities share trending sounds and the stories behind them, the next generation of rising stars and what the TikTok community is vibing to.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
11:08aSIRIUS XM : Get the best advice during digital star Tinx's new podcast & live show on Siri..
PU
10:46aTinx to Launch It's Me, Tinx Exclusively on SiriusXM platforms
PR
10:28aSIRIUS XM : Soundtrack your seasonal depression with wintry hits by Coldplay, Fleetwood Ma..
PU
09:58aSIRIUS XM : Hear Phish Radio's live concert broadcasts, specials & more from Riviera Maya,..
PU
09:48aSIRIUS XM : Catch a juicy SiriusXM Town Hall with Andy Cohen & the ‘And Just Like Th..
PU
09:28aSIRIUS XM : Hear LeBron James' favorite songs & commentary during the ‘UNINTERRUPTED..
PU
02/16SIRIUS XM : Discover your new favorite star-studded, thought-provoking & nail-biting podca..
PU
02/16SIRIUS XM : Get presale access to Luke Bryan's new Las Vegas dates at Resorts World Theatr..
PU
02/16SIRIUS XM : Catch all the NBA All-Star 2022 action with live broadcasts, analysis, intervi..
PU
02/15SIRIUS XM : Country singer & actress Kellie Pickler is The Highway's newest host
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 24 359 M 24 359 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.83%24 359
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.9.66%854
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.45%411
HT&E LIMITED-7.62%385
AUDACY, INC.-9.34%319
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-1.51%205