Sirius XM : Get the best advice during digital star Tinx's new podcast & live show on SiriusXM

SiriusXM is bringing Tinx - the "big sister" of TikTok - to its airwaves, launching a range of new and exclusive audio content with the popular advice expert, host and digital creator.

Tinx, whose name is Christina Najjar, will debut a new podcast, It's Me, Tinx, via SiriusXM's Stitcher on February 21. New episodes of the podcast will drop every Monday and Friday on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora and all major podcast listening platforms. Beginning March 16, Tinx will also host a weekly radio show, It's Me, Tinx Live, every Wednesday at 11 am ET on SiriusXM Stars (Ch.109), where her millions of fans will be able to talk to her directly live.

Known for her candor, Tinx will offer her quick wit and engaging voice to millions of listeners with her new show, It's Me, Tinx. Since launching on TikTok and other social platforms, she has earned the affectionate title of "big sister" for her honest and empathetic approach to advice, while her satirical "Rich Mom" content has become a celebrated hallmark of her content. If you haven't already, meet Tinx in this video:

The new show, an extension of what fans already have come to know and love about Tinx, will feature Tinx discussing her own life, offering her takes on pop culture and relationships, and giving recommendations and advice to listeners. Tinx's followers who love to ask for advice during her weekly "Ask Me Anything" will now be able to call in to her live weekly show and talk to Tinx in real time.

"One of the things I've come to value most is my relationship with my followers, who I wouldn't be here without. I'm so thrilled to bring them even more of the content they love while connecting with them on a deeper level," Tinx said of the show. "My ethos is that if there's a room full of women and someone has a problem, then someone else in that room is bound to have an answer - and this show will be a space for us all to discover and share those answers together. Grab yourself a Tinky Tequila and tune in, it's going to be a wild ride!"

"We are thrilled to bring Tinx and her humor, empathy and insight to SiriusXM listeners for the first time," said Megan Liberman, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of News, Talk and Entertainment Programming. "From TikTok, where she starts trends and connects more than a million followers, to her regular Q&As on Instagram, Tinx is a phenomenon, a rare talent who can entertain, inform, and inspire a broad audience. We couldn't be more excited to bring her fun, fearless voice to audio."

Additionally, Tinx will be featured as a contributor on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio (Ch. 4), which launched in August 2021 and spotlights top creators from the social media platform. Listeners can hear an unpredictable journey through the musical world of TikTok where creators and personalities share trending sounds and the stories behind them, the next generation of rising stars and what the TikTok community is vibing to.