Sirius XM : Go behind the scenes of the Foo Fighters' new horror-comedy film ‘Studio 666' with Kat Corbett and the band

Leading up to the February 25 release of Foo Fighters horror-comedy film Studio 666, enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview about the making of the movie on February 17 at 8pm ET.

FOO FIGHTERS RADIO returned earlier this month to honor the release of Studio 666, and now the band's exclusive SiriusXM channel will air an in-depth peek into the making of the movie featuring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee in conversation with SiriusXM host Kat Corbett.

February 17 at 8pm

February 18 at 12pm

February 19 at 10am and 6pm

February 20 at 2am and 4pm

February 21 at 10am

February 22 at 3pm

February 23 at 8am

'Studio 666': Behind the Sceneswill also air on Lithium (Ch. 34) beginning February 24 at 6pm and 9pm ET, with encores through March 2.

Studio 666 - directed by BJ McDonnell based on a story by Grohl, and written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes - follows the band as they set up shop in a historic Encino mansion to record a particularly killer tenth album. But supernatural forces (brought on by some particularly grisly rock and roll infamy) in the house have other ideas, putting both the album and band members in danger. The movie also stars Jeff Garlin, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings and Leslie Grossman. Get your tickets here.

