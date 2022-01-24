Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Goldie Hawn opens up about casting couch experiences, children's mental health & more

01/24/2022 | 12:34pm EST
Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn was a guest on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show, where the legendary performer discussed the role she thinks Hollywood should play in society, her "casting couch" experience when she was just 19 years old, and her program MindUp, which raises funds and awareness for children's mental health issues. Check out the full interview here on the SXM App now.

Kelly asked Hawn about how when members of Hollywood lecture middle America, they come across as being "holier than thou." Hawn responded, "The reality is that if you are someone in the industry and you want to go into politics or you want to talk about these things, you know, I stay in my lane." She continued, "I think we entertain. I think we bring awareness to people, just of their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience it, to cry. We are emotional beings and create emotion in others. And it's in this case, I think we're in service."

Related: Engage with Megyn Kelly every weekday during her new SiriusXM talk show

Hawn also shared details of an early "casting couch" incident with famed cartoonist Al Capp, who Hawn said exposed himself to her during an audition when she was just a teenager.

"In he walks with his - I didn't know he had a wooden leg, but he did - well, he walked like he had a wooden leg," Hawn said. "He had this insidious grin. It was really ugly. And he said, 'I'll be back in a minute, I'm just going to slip into something.' And he came back in a robe. So now I am freaking out because I am recognizing that something is going on."

Hawn also discussed how she navigated the Covid-19 pandemic in California and the importance of family, as well as how she turned her philanthropic focus to mental health for children.

SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show premieres weekdays from 12-2pm ET on SiriusXM Triumph (Ch. 111). For more information about the show, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 24 037 M 24 037 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,01 $
Average target price 7,35 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.35%24 037
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.20%825
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.16%415
HT&E LIMITED-8.10%397
AUDACY, INC.-11.67%310
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-9.42%189