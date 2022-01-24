Sirius XM : Goldie Hawn opens up about casting couch experiences, children's mental health & more

Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn was a guest on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show, where the legendary performer discussed the role she thinks Hollywood should play in society, her "casting couch" experience when she was just 19 years old, and her program MindUp, which raises funds and awareness for children's mental health issues. Check out the full interview here on the SXM App now.

Kelly asked Hawn about how when members of Hollywood lecture middle America, they come across as being "holier than thou." Hawn responded, "The reality is that if you are someone in the industry and you want to go into politics or you want to talk about these things, you know, I stay in my lane." She continued, "I think we entertain. I think we bring awareness to people, just of their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience it, to cry. We are emotional beings and create emotion in others. And it's in this case, I think we're in service."

Hawn also shared details of an early "casting couch" incident with famed cartoonist Al Capp, who Hawn said exposed himself to her during an audition when she was just a teenager.

"In he walks with his - I didn't know he had a wooden leg, but he did - well, he walked like he had a wooden leg," Hawn said. "He had this insidious grin. It was really ugly. And he said, 'I'll be back in a minute, I'm just going to slip into something.' And he came back in a robe. So now I am freaking out because I am recognizing that something is going on."

Hawn also discussed how she navigated the Covid-19 pandemic in California and the importance of family, as well as how she turned her philanthropic focus to mental health for children.

SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show premieres weekdays from 12-2pm ET on SiriusXM Triumph (Ch. 111). For more information about the show, click here.