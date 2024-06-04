WHAT: In collaboration with SiriusXM, Hartbeat, the global, multi-platform entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, has launched "Off Topic with Yamaneika" - a new weekly, pop culture show hosted by award-winning TV writer, stand-up comedian, and actress Yamaneika Saunders (LIFE & BETH, THE DEGENERAGES). Fans can tune into "Off Topic'' three days each week to hear Yamaneika's bold and hilarious takes on pop culture, trending topics, and more… That is, until she goes off topic, then there's no telling what you'll hear.

Yamaneika was previously featured in Season 2 of Hartbeat's stand-up series, "Comedy in Color."

WHEN: Beginning today, June 4th, Off Topic with Yamaneika will air new episodes exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

HOW TO LISTEN: Laugh Out Loud Radio is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide in their cars (channel 96) and on the SiriusXM app: https://sxm.app.link/PRlink-LOLRadio

###

ABOUT YAMANEIKA SAUNDERS

Yamaneika Saunders is a standup comedian, actor, and WGA award-winning writer. Born and raised in Maryland, Yamaneika has tackled the comedy scene by combining her high-energy improvisational observations and stories with a unique and bold perspective on life. Yamaneika has appeared on HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver & Crashing, truTV's Comedy Knockout, Showtime's Flatbush Misdemeanors, Hulu's Life & Beth, Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, Comedy Central's Broad City, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and This is Not Happening. Yamaneika has featured on TV Land's The Jim Gaffigan Show, A&E's The Black and White, NBC's Last Comic Standing, and as a recurring correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Yamaneika's writing credits include Inside Amy Schumer, which won a WGA award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series this year; and HBO's That Damn Michael Che. Her voiceover work can be heard on Inside Amy Schumer, Adult Swim's Teenage Euthanasia, and as a series regular on the Adult Swim animated pilot Hot Carl & Durp. She is often recognized for her work as a panelist on The Meredith Vieira Show, a lead role on Oxygen's Funny Girls, and Comedy Central's In Security.

Yam has captivated audiences across the country with her dynamic stage presence for over a decade and performed stand up at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, released a half-hour on Comedy Central, and filmed a special as part of the comedy showcase The Degenerates for Netflix. She has starred on Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, VH1's Talk 30 to Me, and Bravo's Kandi Koated Nights. You can currently catch her performing standup nationwide and see her on the upcoming second season of Life & Beth.

ABOUT HARTBEAT

Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Hartbeat delivers comedy through its three divisions: Hartbeat Studios, which finances, develops and produces innovative content; Hartbeat Media, which connects with consumers around the world through events and the company's expansive distribution network; and PULSE, the company's branded entertainment studio that serves as a creative and cultural consultancy to brand. Hartbeat's flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners. Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.

ABOUT SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Released June 4, 2024