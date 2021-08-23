Sirius XM : Hear Dave Matthews' exclusive ‘Small Stage Series' set on Dave Matthews Band Radio

Dave Matthews kicked off SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series, and SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Dave's entire exclusive performance on the SXM App now.

During the special intimate and invitation-only acoustic set, Dave performed music spanning his GRAMMY® Award-winning career at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY. SiriusXM subscribers can hear the full performance replayed on Dave Matthews Band Radio at the times below or anytime on the SXM App.

Set at small and iconic venues in cities across the country, the Small Stage Series will feature exclusive performances from the biggest artists in the world, including Dave Matthews, Coldplay, Kenny Chesney, Shaggy, Brandi Carlile, and more. The multi-genre spanning lineup of shows will give SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners the chance to see their favorite artists live in intimate settings.

For more information about the Small StageSeries, click here.

August 23 at 5pm

August 24 at 8am and 1pm

August 25 ar 6pm ET

August 26 at 3pm ET

August 27 at 9am ET