Sirius XM : Hear Halsey's hits, hand-picked favorites & more on her brand-new SiriusXM channel

Fans can feel even closer to Halsey with the launch of the new limited-run channel, Halsey Radio, starting on September 1 on Channel 105 and featuring music handpicked by Halsey.

The exclusive channel will celebrate Halsey's personal and diverse music library featuring music spanning genres from alternative to hip-hop, pop, rock, rhythm, blues, and country. Halsey will also be showcasing their fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 27.

Listeners will hear Halsey sharing behind-the-scenes stories while playing a variety of core favorites from Nine Inch Nails, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and much more.

Halsey Radio airs through September 8 via satellite radios, and will run on the SXM App through September 14.

Additionally on Pandora, starting August 27, listeners can hear Halsey's pop-up Mode on Today's Hits, where Halsey shares commentary on transitioning their own sound, inspirations for their music, what it was like working with the artists that guest on the album, and more. The Mode runs through September 2.

SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first outlet in America to support Halsey when they were still an unsigned artist in early 2014.

Halsey's career-defining If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, known for their work in Nine Inch Nails and as Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY® Award-winning film and television composers. Listen to Halsey's new album HERE.