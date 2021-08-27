Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Hear Halsey's hits, hand-picked favorites & more on her brand-new SiriusXM channel

08/27/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fans can feel even closer to Halsey with the launch of the new limited-run channel, Halsey Radio, starting on September 1 on Channel 105 and featuring music handpicked by Halsey.

The exclusive channel will celebrate Halsey's personal and diverse music library featuring music spanning genres from alternative to hip-hop, pop, rock, rhythm, blues, and country. Halsey will also be showcasing their fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 27.

Listeners will hear Halsey sharing behind-the-scenes stories while playing a variety of core favorites from Nine Inch Nails, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and much more.

Halsey Radio airs through September 8 via satellite radios, and will run on the SXM App through September 14.

Additionally on Pandora, starting August 27, listeners can hear Halsey's pop-up Mode on Today's Hits, where Halsey shares commentary on transitioning their own sound, inspirations for their music, what it was like working with the artists that guest on the album, and more. The Mode runs through September 2.

SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first outlet in America to support Halsey when they were still an unsigned artist in early 2014.

Halsey's career-defining If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, known for their work in Nine Inch Nails and as Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY® Award-winning film and television composers. Listen to Halsey's new album HERE.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 15:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
11:42aSIRIUS XM : Halsey to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel
PU
11:22aSIRIUS XM : Hear Halsey's hits, hand-picked favorites & more on her brand-new Si..
PU
08/26SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/26SIRIUS XM : Celebrate Pearl Jam's 30th anniversary with special Guest DJs, fan-v..
PU
08/26SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Will Air 86 Games During College Football's Opening Weeks
PU
08/26SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM honors the life & legacy of drummer Charlie Watts with Roll..
PU
08/25SIRIUS XM : Go long this season with LIVE college football coverage, analysis & ..
PU
08/25SIRIUS XM : Celebrate country's hottest night with a ‘CMA Summer Jam' simu..
PU
08/25SIRIUS XM : Explore The Beatles' impact on country music with Darius Rucker & Br..
PU
08/25SIRIUS XM : Kick back with Kane Brown's exclusive ‘Small Stage Series' per..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 25 113 M 25 113 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,20 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.67%25 113
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.43.93%1 015
AUDACY, INC.42.51%455
STINGRAY GROUP INC.18.36%441
HT&E LIMITED-1.35%366
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.33.03%214