Sirius XM : Hear Live Sets and Interviews from When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas

For the first time ever, When We Were Young Festival is heading to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with its epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades, headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

From October 22-23, When We Were Young is taking over Alt Nation (Ch. 36) with live sets, backstage interviews, highlights and more, direct from Vegas, with a special "best of" compilation on October 24! Don't miss Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, All-American Rejects and other 2000s bands. Plus, you can hear even more sets on Octane (Ch. 37).

See the broadcast schedule below, and check back soon for more updates.

October 22

3:45pm - Hawthorne Heights

8:30pm - Jimmy Eat World

10:30pm - All-American Rejects

October 23

12:05am - Alkaline Trio

12:55am - Thursday