    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51 2022-10-20 pm EDT
6.105 USD   -0.57%
Sirius XM : Hear Live Sets and Interviews from When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas

10/20/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
For the first time ever, When We Were Young Festival is heading to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with its epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades, headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

From October 22-23, When We Were Young is taking over Alt Nation (Ch. 36) with live sets, backstage interviews, highlights and more, direct from Vegas, with a special "best of" compilation on October 24! Don't miss Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, All-American Rejects and other 2000s bands. Plus, you can hear even more sets on Octane (Ch. 37).

See the broadcast schedule below, and check back soon for more updates.

Related: 18 of the Biggest Emo Hits Ever from When We Were Young Festival Artists

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET): Alt Nation

October 22

3:45pm - Hawthorne Heights

8:30pm - Jimmy Eat World

10:30pm - All-American Rejects

October 23

12:05am - Alkaline Trio

12:55am - Thursday

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 19:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 042 M - -
Net income 2022 1 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 23 911 M 23 911 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Average target price 6,96 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-3.31%23 911
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-51.05%333
HT&E LIMITED-36.90%258
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-35.29%138
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-0.62%101
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-5.73%94