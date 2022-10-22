Sirius XM : Hear Live Sets and Interviews from When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas

Update:When We Were Young Festival's Saturday lineup has been canceled due to a high wind warning forecasted by the National Weather Service. Check back soon for updates to SiriusXM's broadcast schedule.
In the meantime, experience SiriusXM's exclusive WWWY preview special, featuring a countdown of emo and pop-punk classics by the top 18 bands at this weekend's festival.
For the first time ever, When We Were Young Festival is heading to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with its epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades, headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore.
From October 22-23, When We Were Young is taking over Alt Nation (Ch. 36) with live sets, backstage interviews, highlights and more, direct from Vegas, with a special "best of" compilation on October 24! Don't miss Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, All-American Rejects and other 2000s bands. Plus, you can hear even more sets on Octane (Ch. 37).
See the broadcast schedule below, and check back soon for more updates.
When You Were Young Times (ET)
Alt Nation
October 22
3:45pm - Hawthorne Heights
8:30pm - Jimmy Eat World
10:30pm - All-American Rejects
October 23
12:05am - Alkaline Trio
12:40am - Hawthorne Heights
12:55am - Thursday
1:10am - All-American Rejects
3pm - All-American Rejects
4pm - Story of the Year
5pm - Manchester Orchestra
6pm - Jimmy Eat World
7pm - The Used
10pm - Story of the Year
11pm - The Used
October 24
12am - Jimmy Eat World
Octane
October 24
11pm - Palaye Royale