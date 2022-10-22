Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
6.190 USD   +1.48%
Sirius XM : Hear Live Sets and Interviews from When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas

10/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Update:When We Were Young Festival's Saturday lineup has been canceled due to a high wind warning forecasted by the National Weather Service. Check back soon for updates to SiriusXM's broadcast schedule.

In the meantime, experience SiriusXM's exclusive WWWY preview special, featuring a countdown of emo and pop-punk classics by the top 18 bands at this weekend's festival.

pic.twitter.com/U7Won9rQMS

- When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 22, 2022

For the first time ever, When We Were Young Festival is heading to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with its epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades, headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

From October 22-23, When We Were Young is taking over Alt Nation (Ch. 36) with live sets, backstage interviews, highlights and more, direct from Vegas, with a special "best of" compilation on October 24! Don't miss Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, All-American Rejects and other 2000s bands. Plus, you can hear even more sets on Octane (Ch. 37).

Related: The Top 18 Emo Hits Ever from When We Were Young Festival Artists

See the broadcast schedule below, and check back soon for more updates.

When You Were Young Times (ET) Alt Nation

October 22

3:45pm - Hawthorne Heights

8:30pm - Jimmy Eat World

10:30pm - All-American Rejects

October 23

12:05am - Alkaline Trio

12:40am - Hawthorne Heights

12:55am - Thursday

1:10am - All-American Rejects

3pm - All-American Rejects

4pm - Story of the Year

5pm - Manchester Orchestra

6pm - Jimmy Eat World

7pm - The Used

10pm - Story of the Year

11pm - The Used

October 24

12am - Jimmy Eat World

Octane

October 24

11pm - Palaye Royale

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 17:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
