    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Hear Roxanne Shanté teach, preach & reach during her new hip-hop & pop culture podcast

12/25/2021 | 03:37pm EST
Spend some more quality time with the Queen of Rox as Roxanne Shanté and Rock The Bells present Have a Nice Podcast, the official aftershow to her LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio (Ch. 43) show, Have a Nice Day, every Thursday on the SXM App and Pandora.

Have a Nice Podcast features rapper, host, and pop culture legend Shanté at her most unfiltered at the intersection of hip-hop and current culture. During the podcast, Roxanne serves as the auntie we all wish we had as she continues to connect with callers and introduce listeners to hip-hop history and other classic moments, combined with today's biggest pop culture headlines. As she teams up with DJ COOL V, Roxanne will teach, preach, and reach with music, commentary, and much more.

Join the show when it records and airs live on Wednesdays at 7pm ET (4pm PST) via Rock The Bells' YouTube, Facebook,Twitter, Instagramand Twitchaccounts simultaneously (featuring the hashtag #HaveANicePodcast with @RoxanneShante); call in with questions and comments at 279-732-0011.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 20:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 717 M 25 717 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.94%25 717
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.10.05%766
HT&E LIMITED6.22%390
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.79%378
AUDACY, INC.4.45%353
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.26.15%204