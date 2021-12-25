Sirius XM : Hear Roxanne Shanté teach, preach & reach during her new hip-hop & pop culture podcast

Spend some more quality time with the Queen of Rox as Roxanne Shanté and Rock The Bells present Have a Nice Podcast, the official aftershow to her LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio (Ch. 43) show, Have a Nice Day, every Thursday on the SXM App and Pandora.

Have a Nice Podcast features rapper, host, and pop culture legend Shanté at her most unfiltered at the intersection of hip-hop and current culture. During the podcast, Roxanne serves as the auntie we all wish we had as she continues to connect with callers and introduce listeners to hip-hop history and other classic moments, combined with today's biggest pop culture headlines. As she teams up with DJ COOL V, Roxanne will teach, preach, and reach with music, commentary, and much more.

Join the show when it records and airs live on Wednesdays at 7pm ET (4pm PST) via Rock The Bells' YouTube, Facebook,Twitter, Instagramand Twitchaccounts simultaneously (featuring the hashtag #HaveANicePodcast with @RoxanneShante); call in with questions and comments at 279-732-0011.