Sirius XM : Hear exclusive Masters Tournament coverage from Mike Tirico, Curtis Strange & more

For this year's Masters Tournament, tee off with several acclaimed voices joining the 2022 Masters Week broadcast team during SiriusXM's exclusive national audio coverage from April 7 through April 10 on Channel 92.

Mike Tirico will be the lead play-by-play voice. Steve Melnyk and World Golf Hall of Fame member Curtis Strange, who combined have competed in more than two dozen MastersTournaments, will serve as analysts. Melnyk will be the lead analyst for the Thursday and Friday rounds. Strange will be the lead analyst for the Saturday and Sunday rounds. Suzy Whaley, a trailblazer in her career as a player, golf executive and instructor, joins the SiriusXM team as an on-course reporter. Whaley will also be the analyst for live coverage of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on April 2.

Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson, Jason Sobel and Taylor Zarzour will also all contribute to the broadcast across all four days of the Tournament as hosts and reporters.

Mike Tirico is one of the country's leading broadcasters. Over a career spanning three decades, he has hosted and called the biggest events in sports, including the Olympic Games, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, World Cup soccer and more. Since 1997, he has covered many of golf's major championships and has been hosting NBC's premier golf events since 2016.

"Over the last 25 years I have been fortunate to cover so many unforgettable Mastersmoments," Tirico said. "I am thrilled to reconnect with Curtis, Steve and the great team that has been assembled for the SiriusXM broadcast. It is always great to be at Augusta National and an honor to be a part of the Mastersbroadcast."

Curtis Strange competed in 20 MastersTournaments throughout his Hall of Fame career. In 1976, he distinguished himself as the low-scoring amateur at Augusta National and would go on to finish in the top 10 at the Mastersfour times, including a runner-up finish in 1985. Strange won 29 professional events during his illustrious career, including 17 PGA Tour wins and back-to-back U.S. Open victories in 1988 and 1989. He led the PGA Tour in money winnings in 1985, 1987 and 1988, was voted Player of the Year by the Golf Writers Association of America three times, represented the U.S. as a player on the Ryder Cup team five times and was Ryder Cup captain in 2002.

"The Mastersis always a special week," Strange said. "I am honored to work again with my friend Mike Tirico and the rest of the SiriusXM golf team."

Following a distinguished amateur career, Steve Melnyk played professionally for over a decade and has been broadcasting golf for 40 years. In 1971, he was the low amateur at the Mastersand the following year competed to a tie for 12th place at Augusta National after winning that year's Par 3 Contest.

"The Mastersstands alone," Melnyk said. "It exemplifies all that is great about the sport, and continually works to make the game better for us all. Personally, I have been blessed to compete as a player, contribute as a broadcaster, be invited back each year as an Honorary Invitee and now be a part of the SiriusXM team. It will be a treat to team up once again with Mike Tirico and Curtis Strange to bring fans coverage of this year's Tournament."

Suzy Whaley is recognized for her wide-ranging contributions to the game of golf. She played professionally on the LPGA Tour and in 2003 became the first woman in 58 years to qualify for a PGA Tour event. She would later become the first female officer and first female president for the PGA of America. She is also recognized as one of the top golf instructors in America.

"It's an honor to be a part of the broadcast team for the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Mastersfor SiriusXM," Whaley said. "As one of the most iconic events in women's golf and the highly anticipated first major championship of the year, I can't wait to share the experience with our listening audience."

Additional coverage details of Mastersweek events will be announced prior to the Tournament.