Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : Hear inspiring & healing cultural stories from influential roots artists in this SiriusXM series

01/08/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Music has long been considered a bridge between different cultures and communities, and The Village (Ch. 741) is proud to present Prisms: The Sound of Color, where African, Latinx, and Native American roots artists pick the songs and tell their story through a spectrum of music. As of November 1, The Bridge (Ch. 17) and The Village have been delivering listening sessions that are as healing as they are educational and filled to the brim with cultural richness.

Named by people of color in the the American roots artist community, Prisms: The Sound of Color highlights Carol Maillard, Dom Flemons, Reggie Harris, and Dan Navarro. The enlightening new series made its debut with Carol Maillard, a founder of the GRAMMY-Award winning ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock. Scroll to see the full broadcast schedule and check back for future air dates and times!

'This series is going to be absolutely enlightening, inspiring, and heart-opening. There's so much to be grateful at this time. Music is a great healer. We are all going to learn something new and wonderful through Prisms: The Sound of Color,' Maillard said in advance of her premiere episode.

'Prisms: The Sound of Color is a new show highlighting the many varieties of roots music that represent artists of color from all over the United States and the world. I'm so pleased to be part of this creative cohort of artists and we look forward to presenting episodes that will excite you!' GRAMMY Award-winning artist Dom Flemons, also known as The American Songster, expressed about the series.

'This angel we call 'folk' is more than banjos, dulcimers and songs about trains - the brightest light is made up of all colors; and we are proud to have the opportunity to show what color adds to this broad, inspiring spectrum,' singer-songwriter Dan Navarro said.

'The wide-ranging collaborative conversation that led to us choosing the name Prisms: The Sound of Color was as rich and diverse as I am sure all of our shows will be. I am thrilled to be part of such a passionate team, one that really loves the music and loves the people who listen to it!' Reggie Harris, song leader, educator, storyteller, and cultural ambassador, said. 'As a songwriter and performer whose music covers a lot of ground from traditional to contemporary styles I am excited to be part of Prisms: The Sound of Color at this time when the world is shifting and changing and we can express that shift through the music we present.'

MarySue Twohy, SiriusXM Program Director, also added, 'Folk music is the music of the people - all people. Prisms: The Sound of Color will be uplifting songs and stories that have always been a part of American folk - from the African-American story to Asian-American music to the Latin-American song - this show will help tell our collective story.'

Prisms: The Sound of Color Schedule

Reggie Harris

January 10 at 10pm ET on The Bridge

January 11 at 6pm ET on The Village

January 12 at 12pm and 6pm ET on The Village

January 14 at 8am ET on The Village

January 15 at 12pm ET on The Village

January 16 at 10am ET on The Village

Dan Navarro

February 7

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 20:01:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:02pSIRIUS XM : Hear inspiring & healing cultural stories from influential roots art..
PU
11:32aSIRIUS XM : Expects Mixed Initial 2021 Guidance But Long Track Record Suggests U..
MT
11:16aSIRIUS XM : Expands Streaming Rights Agreement With NBA
MT
10:01aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM and NBA Expand Agreement to Offer Fans with Streaming Subsc..
PR
09:52aSIRIUS XM : Unwind completely with the meditative sounds of ‘There, There'..
PU
01/07SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
01/07SIRIUS XM : Adds 909,000 Subscribers in 2020, Beating its Own Guidance; Issues 2..
MT
01/07SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Beats 2020 Subscriber Guidance and Issues 2021 Guidance
PR
01/07&LSQUO;AROUND THE BIG TEN' : Football National Championship, men's basketball ho..
PU
01/07SIRIUS XM : Catch all the 2021 NFL playoff action & hear exclusive expert commen..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 065 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 27 282 M 27 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,42 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.78%27 282
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.3.04%723
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.49%393
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.16.19%386
HT&E LIMITED-3.78%384
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.1.83%159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ