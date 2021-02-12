Sirius XM : Hear interviews with Barack Obama, learn weird White House facts & more on SiriusXM

This year, the day after Valentine's Day doesn't just mean getting discount candy - recognize Presidents' Day on February 15 with special spanning the history of the high office, exploring former presidencies, and much more across multiple SiriusXM channels.

In honor of the day, CNN Originals (Ch. 121) will air a marathon of American Dynasties: The Kennedys, Tricky Dick, and The Bush Years from 3am until 7pm ET. Hear a deep dive into the Kennedy family's public image, the rise and fall of Richard Nixon, and the Bush family's lasting political impact.

Plenty of presidential urban legends have been passed around the playground for ages, but Kids Place Live (Ch. 78) is dedicating this episode of the Weird But True Show to the ones that are real. At 2pm ET, tune in to hear some of the strangest facts about American presidents, including how many toilets are in the White House, what ghost allegedly haunts its halls, which president owned the most pets, and more presented by Kate and Becky from Nat Geo.

Joe Madison - leader in the cause for social justice, human and civil rights activist, and member of the NAACP's national board of directors - is a prominent SiriusXM voice in politics, racial justice, and beyond. This Presidents' Day, Madison will air his interviews with President Obama, Joe Biden, and author David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who wrote The Making of Donald Trump and It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America based on his nearly 30 years of reporting on Trump, during The Black Eagle at 6am ET and 8pm ET on SiriusXM Urban View (Ch. 126).

To coincide with George Washington's birthday on February 22, Radio Classics (Ch. 148) will air CBS Radio Workshop's '1600 Pennsylvania Avenue' special outlining the history of the White House, followed by Ronald Reagan voicing 18th president Ulysses S. Grant in Cavalcade of America's 1950 broadcast 'Ulysses in Love,' followed by Fibber McGee and Molly's 'Telling the Truth on Washington's Birthday' episode from 1949.