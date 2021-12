Sirius XM : Hear live play-by-play coverage of the 2021-22 college bowl games on SiriusXM

SiriusXM is giving subscribers nationwide access to live play-by-play broadcasts of most Division I FBS and FCS bowl games this college football postseason, including ESPN Radio's coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship, on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App.

The schedule begins on December 17 with the Bahamas Bowl and concludes with the crowning of the national champion on January 10. See the schedule below, and check back for updates.

More than a dozen bowl game broadcasts - including the College Football Playoff Semifinals and College Football Playoff National Championship - are produced and provided by ESPN Radio. Other broadcast providers are First Team Radio and Touchdown Radio.

To listen to SiriusXM's college football channels on the SXM App, click here now:

Toledo Rockets vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

December 17 at 12pm

Home: XM 381, Online 971

Away: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 137, XM 202, Online 965

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

December 17 at 6pm

Home: XM 381, Online 971

Away: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 137, XM 202, Online 965

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

December 18 at 11am

Home: XM 381, Online 971

Away: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

December 18 at 12pm

Home: XM 382, Online 972

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners

December 18 at 2:15pm

Home: XM 383, Online 973

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

BYU Cougars vs. UAB Blazers

December 18 at 3:30pm

Home: Sirius 143, XM 143, Online 143

Away: XM 381, Online 971

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Liberty Flames vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

December 18 at 5:45m

Away: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 81, XM 81, Online 81

Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah State Aggies

December 18 at 7:30pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: XM 383, Online 973

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

December 18 at 9:15pm

Home: XM 382, Online 972

Away: XM 381, Online 971

National: Sirius 81, XM 81, Online 81

Tulsa Golden Hurrican vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

December 20 at 2:30pm

Home: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 137, XM 202, Online 965

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

December 21 at 3:30pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UTSA Roadrunners

December 21 at 7:30pm

Home: Sirius 135, XM 201, Online 964

Away: XM 381, Online 971

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Army Black Knights vs. Missouri Tigers

December 22 at 8pm

Home: Sirius 137, XM 201, Online 964

Away: XM 190, Online 961

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Miami of Ohio Redhawks vs. North Texas Mean Green

December 23 at 3:30pm

Home: XM 381, Online 971

Away: XM 380, Online 970

Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights

December 23 at 7pm

Home: XM 180, Online 961

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Memphis Tigers

December 24 at 8pm

Away: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia State Panthers

December 25 at 2:30pm

Home: XM 380, Online 970

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Michigan Broncos

December 27 at 11am

Home: XM 380, Online 970

East Carolina Pirates vs. Boston College Eagles

December 27 at 2:30pm

Home: XM 381, Online 971

Away: XM 371, Online 371

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

December 28 at 12pm

Home: XM 190, Online 961

Away: Sirius 137, XM 202, Online 965

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons

December 28 at 3:15pm

Home: XM 371, Online 371

Away: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

December 28 at 3:15pm

Home: XM 385, Online 375

Away: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons

December 28 at 8pm

Home: Sirius 135, XM 193, Online 955

Away: XM 373, Online 373

National: Sirius 83, XM 83, Online 83

Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons

December 28 at 10:15pm

Home: XM 372, Online 372

Away: XM 375, Online 375

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Virginia Cavaliers vs. SMU Mustangs

December 29 at 11am

Home: XM 371, Online 371

Away: XM 380, Online 970

National: Sirius 137, XM 202, Online 965

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Maryland Terrapins

December 29 at 2:15pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: XM 381, Online 971

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers

December 29 at 5:45pm

Home: XM 375, Online 375

Away: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks

December 29 at 9:15pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: Sirius 81, XM 81, Online 81

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

December 30 at 11:30am

Home: XM 190, Online 961

Away: XM 371, Online 371

National: Sirius 137, XM 202, Online 965

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

December 30 at 3pm

Home: XM 372, Online 372

Away: XM 190, Online 961

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Michigan State Spartans vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

December 30 at 7pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: Sirius 81, XM 81, Online 81

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Wisconsin Badgers

December 30 at 10:30pm

Home: XM 373, Online 373

Away: XM 372, Online 372

National: Sirius 83, XM 83, Online 83

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

December 31 at 11am

Home: Sirius 134, XM 190, Online 961

Away: Sirius 138, XM 193, Online 955

National: Sirius 137, XM 202, Online 965

Miami Hurricanes vs. Washington State Cougars

December 31 at 12pm

Home: XM 381, Online 971

Away: XM 373, Online 373

National: Sirius 135, XM 204, Online 968

Boise State Broncos vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

December 31 at 2pm

Home: XM 383, Online 973

Away: XM 382, Online 972

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

December 31 at 3:30pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: Sirius 82, XM 82, Online 82

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Michigan Wolverines vs. Georgia Bulldogs

December 31 at 7:30pm

Home: Sirius 82, XM 82, Online 82

Away: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

January 1 at 12pm

Home: Sirius 82, XM 82, Online 82

Away: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

January 1 at 1pm

Home: Sirius 138, XM 190, Online 961

Away: Sirius 134, XM 199, Online 953

National: Sirius 81, XM 81, Online 81

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

January 1 at 1pm

Home: Sirius 129, XM 129, Online 129

Away: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Utah Utes

January 1 at 5pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: Sirius 83, XM 83, Online 83

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Mississippi Rebels vs. Baylor Bears

January 1 at 8:45pm

Home: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

Away: Sirius 83, XM 83, Online 83

National: Sirius 80, XM 80, Online 80

Kansas State Wildcats vs. LSU Tigers

January 4 at 9pm

Home: XM 380, Online 970

Away: XM 190, Online 961

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

TBD

January 8 at 1pm

National: Sirius 85, XM 85, Online 85

TBD

January 8 at 8pm

National: Sirius 81, XM 81, Online 81

TBD

January 10 at 8pm

National: Sirius 84, XM 84, Online 84

