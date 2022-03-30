Sirius XM : Hear play-by-play Masters Week coverage from Mike Tirico, Curtis Strange & more

For this year's Masters Tournament, tee off with several acclaimed voices joining the 2022 Masters Week broadcast team during SiriusXM's exclusive national audio coverage from April 2 through April 10 on Channel 92.

"The Masters is always such a special event, and we are excited to deliver an exceptional level of coverage to our listeners again this year," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We've added several distinguished voices to our play-by-play team, expanded our coverage to include the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Par 3 Contest, and will present multiple shows hosted by players competing this year and those who have won in years past. Our subscribers will get an unparalleled perspective on the Masters before, during and after the Tournament."

Live Tournament coverage will air each day, April 7-10, starting at 2pm ET and running through the completion of play. Additionally, each day before the broadcast begins at 2pm, SiriusXM will provide live look-in coverage of featured groups during its programming in the morning and early afternoon.

Several new acclaimed voices join the SiriusXM broadcast team this year. Mike Tirico will be the lead play-by-play voice from 4pm ET through the conclusion of play each day. World Golf Hall of Fame member Curtis Strange will be the lead analyst for the Saturday and Sunday rounds. Steve Melnyk will be the lead analyst for the Thursday and Friday rounds. Suzy Whaley joins the team as an on-course reporter.

Returning SiriusXM voices include Taylor Zarzour, who will handle lead play-by-play duties from 2-4pm ET each broadcast day, as well as Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Brian Katrek, John Maginnes, Chantel McCabe, Jim McLean, Carl Paulson and Jason Sobel.

Hear live coverage of the 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest on April 6 from 2-5pm ET, which will be the first time the event airs on national radio. Taylor Zarzour will host the coverage alongside World Golf Hall of Fame member Hale Irwin. David Marr III will conduct interviews with competitors.

Suzy Whaley - a trailblazer in her career as a player, golf executive and instructor - will be the analyst for SiriusXM's live coverage of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on April 2 from 12-3pm ET. This will be the first-ever live radio broadcast of this event. David Marr III will host the coverage alongside Whaley.

Masters Radio on SiriusXM will feature comprehensive pre- and post-round coverage, as well as several specials airing throughout the week.

Thursday through Sunday , Chantel McCabe will anchor the coverage from 10am-2pm ET each day. McCabe will provide play-by-play of featured groups on the course, with Carl Paulson as the analyst and Fred Albers reporting from inside the ropes. SiriusXM's pre-round coverage will also feature renowned swing coach Jim McLean reporting live from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National each day.

, Chantel McCabe will anchor the coverage from each day. McCabe will provide play-by-play of featured groups on the course, with Carl Paulson as the analyst and Fred Albers reporting from inside the ropes. SiriusXM's pre-round coverage will also feature renowned swing coach Jim McLean reporting live from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National each day. David Marr III and Greg DuCharme will start off SiriusXM's Masters pre-round coverage Thursday and Friday at 8am ET . Hale Irwin, who has seven top-10 finishes in the Masters, will co-host with Marr and DuCharme on Thursday. Dave Stockton, who tied for second in the 1974 Masters, co-hosts on Friday.

at . Hale Irwin, who has seven top-10 finishes in the Masters, will co-host with Marr and DuCharme on Thursday. Dave Stockton, who tied for second in the 1974 Masters, co-hosts on Friday. Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a three-hour postgame show, hosted by Drew Stoltz and Jason Sobel, that will recap the day's play.

On Thursday, SiriusXM will have live coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony and the opening tee shots of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson. The introduction of the Honorary Starters and their tee shots historically precede the first tee time of the Tournament's first competitive round, signaling the official beginning of Masters competition.

PGA Tour pro Jason Kokrak, who will be competing in this year's Tournament, will host his show, Crushing It with Kokrak, on Monday at 8pm ET .

at . PGA Tour pro Harold Varner III will debut his new SiriusXM show, The HV3 Show, on Monday at 9pm ET alongside co-host Taylor Zarzour. Varner, who is ranked among the top 50 golfers in the world, will be competing in his first Masters this year. The HV3 Show will air regularly during the year.

at alongside co-host Taylor Zarzour. Varner, who is ranked among the top 50 golfers in the world, will be competing in his first Masters this year. The HV3 Show will air regularly during the year. 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and George Downing will host a new episode of The Fred Couples Show on Tuesday at 3pm ET.

Listeners will hear regularly scheduled shows hosted by Taylor Zarzour, Michael Breed and Greg DuCharme, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson, Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Michael Collins and Jason Sobel, Brian Katrek and John Maginnes, Gary McCord, David Feherty, Kraig Kann and Chantel McCabe throughout the week.

SiriusXM's annual Masters history special will debut April 1 at 8pm ET and be available throughout Masters week on the SXM App. This year's special will celebrate the anniversaries of memorable Masters moments including Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 1997 Masters and Hideki Matsuyama's historic victory at Augusta National last year. Listeners will hear commentary from Masters champions Ben Crenshaw and Fred Couples, broadcaster Jim Nantz and others.

For more information, visit masters.com or follow @TheMasters on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.