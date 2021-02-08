Sirius XM : Hear the Foo Fighters reflect on their new album ‘Medicine At Midnight' in 6-part series

On the heels of Foo Fighters' tenth album release, the band will host a special six-part series, Medicine At Midnight Radio, on Apple Music Hits and SiriusXM's limited-run Foo Fighters Radio (Ch. 105) channel starting on February 8 at 7pm ET.

Foo fans can hear all about the band's career directly from the members themselves. During the series, each band member will host an hour-long episode where they'll explore their personal inspirations and reflect on the creative process behind Medicine At Midnight. Fans can tune in at 7pm ET from February 8 through February 13 on Apple Music Hits at apple.co/FFRadio and simultaneously on the band's new SiriusXM channel. Listen to Medicine At Midnight on Apple Music.

Dave Grohl and the Foos are eager to reconnect with fans from all around the world and share songs filled with, in his words, 'universal emotions that most people feel.' In terms of his episode, Grohl said, 'We're going to listen to some music. I'll tell you some stories, play you some new songs, play you some songs that inspired me when I was young … kind of take you from the beginning all the way up to today.'

See the full show schedule below.

Episode 1 - Nate Mandel

Premiere: February 8 at 7pm ET

Encore on Foo Fighters Radio: February 9 at 7am ET

Bassist Nate Mendel touches on his hardcore past.

Episode 2 - Chris Shiflett

Premiere: February 9 at 7pm ET

Encore on Foo Fighters Radio: February 10 at 7am ET

Guitarist Chris Shiflett traces his musical roots.

Episode 3 - Rami Jaffee

Premiere: February 10 at 7pm ET

Encore on Foo Fighters Radio: February 11 at 7 am ET

Keyboardist Rami Jaffee reflects on succeeding as a session musician.

Episode 4 - Taylor Hawkins

Premiere: February 11 at 7pm ET

Encore on Foo Fighters Radio: February 12 at 7am ET

Drummer Taylor Hawkins muses on his beginnings and solo projects.

Episode 5 - Dave Grohl

Premiere: February 12 at 7pm ET

Encore on Foo Fighters Radio: February 13 at 7am ET

Frontman Dave Grohl shares stories from his time with Nirvana.

Episode 6 - Pat Smear

Premiere: February 13 at 7pm ET

Encore on Foo Fighters Radio: February 14 at 7am ET

Additionally, Grohl joined Zane Lowe on his daily Apple Music 1 show earlier this week to chat about the album; listen to their conversation HERE.