Sirius XM : Hear tracks from Bruce Springsteen's new album ‘Letter To You' on SiriusXM's E Street Radio

This week, SiriusXM's E Street Radio (Ch. 20) is celebrating Bruce Springsteen's upcoming 20th studio album, Letter To You, by airing two songs from the album: the title track 'Letter To You' and the much-anticipated 'Ghosts.'

E Street Radio listeners can currently hear the album's emotional lead single, 'Letter To You,' throughout the day, with the second single, 'Ghosts,' debuting on September 24. The track list for the album, due out on October 23, includes 'Letter To You' and 'Ghosts,' plus seven more recently written songs and three previously unreleased 1970s compositions ('Janey Needs a Shooter,' 'If I Was the Priest,' and 'Song for Orphans').

See the full album track list below.Springsteen, who just turned 71, released the new music video for 'Ghosts' on September 24, as well as the video for 'Letter To You' on September 10. Watch both music videos below now.

Letter To You marks Springsteen's first new album since 2019's critically acclaimed Western Stars, and his first album with the E Street Band since 2014's High Hopes. The project was recorded inside Springsteen's home studio in just five days.

For more information about Letter To You, visit brucespringsteenstore.com.

'One Minute You're Here'

'Letter To You'

'Burnin' Train'

'Janey Needs A Shooter'

'Last Man Standing'

'The Power Of Prayer'

'House Of A Thousand Guitars'

'Rainmaker'

'If I Was The Priest'

'Ghosts'

'Song For Orphans'

'I'll See You In My Dreams'