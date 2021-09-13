Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Hear twenty one pilots' hometown ‘Small Stage Series' performance on Alt Nation

09/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Have a good day thanks to GRAMMY® Award-winning duo twenty one pilots. The band performed an exclusive intimate show at the Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Ahead of their sold-out Takeøver Tour, the duo sang some of their biggest songs to date including selections from their acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy. Hear audio from the concert on the SXM App at any time!

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 20:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 303 M 24 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.81%24 303
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.40.19%989
AUDACY, INC.27.53%430
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.02%409
HT&E LIMITED-10.81%345
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.24.08%200