Sirius XM : Hear twenty one pilots' hometown ‘Small Stage Series' performance on Alt Nation

Have a good day thanks to GRAMMY® Award-winning duo twenty one pilots. The band performed an exclusive intimate show at the Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Ahead of their sold-out Takeøver Tour, the duo sang some of their biggest songs to date including selections from their acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy. Hear audio from the concert on the SXM App at any time!