SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Hélio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis & Simon Pagenaud win the Rolex 24

01/30/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Congratulations to Hélio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis, Simon Pagenaud and the entire Meyer Shank Racingteam on taking the overall victory at the Rolex 24!

Castroneves drove MSR to their win in the SiriusXM sponsored No. 60 car. The race marked the beginning of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Monday, January 31, at 11 am ET as Castroneves recaps all of the action with Danielle Trotta and 21-time NASCAR winner Jeff Burton during a new episode of SiriusXM's On Track.

Related: Hélio Castroneves & MSR owner Jim Meyer discuss their Indy 500 win

The MSR team celebrated the Rolex 24 win by joining Castroneves for his signature fence climb:

#60for60 requires a fence climb.

No words for the job that @ollyjarvis, @tom_blomqvist, @simonpagenaud and @h3lio did for 24 hours! #Rolex24 // #DRVPNK // #60for60pic.twitter.com/TuVTKnwrqN

- Meyer Shank Racing (@MeyerShankRac) January 30, 2022

Congratulations to @MeyerShankRac, the Overall Winner of the 60th Anniversary #Rolex24!

Helio Castroneves (@h3lio) joins @DanielleTrotta & @JeffBurton LIVE Monday at 11 AM ET to recap all the action during "SiriusXM's On-Track".

@SiriusXMNASCAR (Ch. 90) pic.twitter.com/X2yemsp2CP

- SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) January 30, 2022

For more information about Meyer Shank Racing, click here.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
