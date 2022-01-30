Sirius XM : Hélio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis & Simon Pagenaud win the Rolex 24

Congratulations to Hélio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis, Simon Pagenaud and the entire Meyer Shank Racingteam on taking the overall victory at the Rolex 24!
Castroneves drove MSR to their win in the SiriusXM sponsored No. 60 car. The race marked the beginning of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Tune in to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Monday, January 31, at 11 am ET as Castroneves recaps all of the action with Danielle Trotta and 21-time NASCAR winner Jeff Burton during a new episode of SiriusXM's On Track.
The MSR team celebrated the Rolex 24 win by joining Castroneves for his signature fence climb:
#60for60 requires a fence climb.
No words for the job that @ollyjarvis, @tom_blomqvist, @simonpagenaud and @h3lio did for 24 hours! #Rolex24 // #DRVPNK // #60for60pic.twitter.com/TuVTKnwrqN
- Meyer Shank Racing (@MeyerShankRac) January 30, 2022
Congratulations to @MeyerShankRac, the Overall Winner of the 60th Anniversary #Rolex24!
Helio Castroneves (@h3lio) joins @DanielleTrotta & @JeffBurton LIVE Monday at 11 AM ET to recap all the action during "SiriusXM's On-Track".
@SiriusXMNASCAR (Ch. 90) pic.twitter.com/X2yemsp2CP
- SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) January 30, 2022
For more information about Meyer Shank Racing, click here.
