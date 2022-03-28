Sirius XM : Here's how to attend the Music Row Happy Hour at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville

The Music Row Happy Hourhas returned to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Nashville in Tennessee with The Highway (Ch. 56) host Buzz Brainard - and you're invited to join the party! See frequently asked questions about the event below, and start planning your trip now.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR EVENT ATTENDANCE: All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who do not wish to show proof of vaccination will be asked to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the prior 24 hours. There is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place people gather even if fully vaccinated. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to sever illness and death. By participating you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and you will not hold Sirius XM Radio Inc., the venue, performers or any of their respective affiliates, employees and contractors liable for any resulting illness or injury.

Where is the Music Row Happy Hour located?

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Downtown Nashville: 322 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201.

What time does the Happy Hour begin and end?

The show starts at 3pm CST, but the doors open around 1pm; the broadcast ends around 7pm CST.

Are reservations or tickets required? Can I get a table?

No reservations or tickets are required, but as a heads up there is usually a line. The Music Row Happy Hour is first come, first served (therefore entry is not guaranteed), but you might want to line up outside Margaritaville early if you'd like to try to get a table.

How do I get on the air?

The best way to get on the air is to fill out a card that we provide on site and tell us about your group and experience. Keep in mind that showing up early or bringing gifts does not increase your chances of being on the air. There are no guarantees as on-air opportunities are limited.

Can I bring gifts?

You do not need to bring gifts although they are appreciated; you're not guaranteed to give Buzz the gift on the air.

I cannot make it to the Happy Hour, but is it possible to still send Buzz a patch?

Yes! Our mailing address is 501 Broadway #600 Nashville, TN 37203.

Where can we share updates from the Happy Hour and relive the experience later?

Keep an eye on our socials (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook) for updates, pictures, videos, and Facebook Live of the Music Row Happy Hour. Our hashtag is #MRHH.

The pictures/Facebook Live videos we take at the Happy Hour will be posted on our Facebook page after the show, so be sure to check them out and tag yourselves.

Where do we find details about select/remote shows of the Happy Hour?

You can find more details closer to the dates on our schedule.

Will there be any security checks?

There will be security checks for your safety where bags will be checked and no open containers (bottled water, soda, etc.) will be allowed inside. Check guidelines posted above for any Covid protocols.

Will there be any live music or artist interviews?

We have surprise guests show up all the time! You never know who will drop by.

Any recommendations for what to do while we are in town?

Check out these links for helpful suggestions:

