Sirius XM : Honor Joni Mitchell, the 2022 MusiCares Person of The Year, with her new channel

Experience a new SiriusXM channel in honor of Joni Mitchell, the iconic musician and songwriter. Listen to The Joni MitchellChannel on the SXM Appnow throughApril 14, or on satellite (Ch. 105) from March 30throughApril 5.The exclusive channel coincides with Mitchell being honored as the 2022 Person Of The Year recipient at The Recording Academy's MusiCares charity event on April 1, raising funds for vital programs and relief efforts for the music community.

The Joni Mitchell Channel will feature the prolific artist's timeless music, including home recordings, live performances and other rarities from the recent Joni Mitchell Archives series, as well as interpretations of her music by a wide range of artists including Chaka Khan, Elton John, Norah Jones, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, The Byrds and more. Listeners will also be able to catch guest hosts sharing stories about Joni's impact while selecting some of their favorite songs.

Joni Mitchell's career spans decades and includes her daring musical ventures into multiple genres. While her music is often categorized as "folk," her sound draws as much from jazz, classical and rock, and often encompasses bespoke tunings and song structures that defy categorization. She has also helped redefine the role of women musicians by overseeing all aspects of her albums, including songwriting, arrangements, performance, production and artwork.

The channel will also feature the Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years series, which features nearly six hours of unreleased home, studio and live recordings from 1968 to 1971, many of which have never been aired on the radio before. The tracks on Archives Vol. 2 have been sequenced chronologically to follow Mitchell in real time through one of the most creative periods of her career. The collection uncovers several unreleased Mitchell originals, including "Jesus" recorded in 1969 at her friend Jane Lurie's New York apartment in Chelsea, which also served as the setting for the song "Chelsea Morning." It also features five unreleased recordings from the making of Blue (which Rolling Stone declared the third-greatest album of all time in 2021) that were released on the Blue 50 digital EP last June, including the demos for "California" and an early version of "A Case Of You" that features different lyrics from those heard on the final album, among other highlights like legendary performances at Carnegie Hall and Le Hibou Coffee House.

Joni adds MusiCares 2022 Person Of The Year to her vast list of accolades including multiple Grammy Awards, the Polar Music Prize, inductions into both the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and, most recently, the Kennedy Center Honors.

"It's a thrill to have my own SiriusXM channel," says Mitchell.

"Joni Mitchell redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her" said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming, SiriusXM. "Not only is this channel an ode to Mitchell's integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listeners experience."

In addition, Pandora listeners can experience Joni Mitchell on Joni Mitchell: A-Z, where Pandora's expert curators have assembled her greatest songs into one playlist.

For more information on Joni Mitchell, visit jonimitchell.com.