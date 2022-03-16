Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Honor Joni Mitchell, the 2022 MusiCares Person of The Year, with her new channel

03/16/2022 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Experience a new SiriusXM channel in honor of Joni Mitchell, the iconic musician and songwriter. Listen to The Joni MitchellChannel on the SXM Appnow throughApril 14, or on satellite (Ch. 105) from March 30throughApril 5.The exclusive channel coincides with Mitchell being honored as the 2022 Person Of The Year recipient at The Recording Academy's MusiCares charity event on April 1, raising funds for vital programs and relief efforts for the music community.

The Joni Mitchell Channel will feature the prolific artist's timeless music, including home recordings, live performances and other rarities from the recent Joni Mitchell Archives series, as well as interpretations of her music by a wide range of artists including Chaka Khan, Elton John, Norah Jones, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, The Byrds and more. Listeners will also be able to catch guest hosts sharing stories about Joni's impact while selecting some of their favorite songs.

Joni Mitchell's career spans decades and includes her daring musical ventures into multiple genres. While her music is often categorized as "folk," her sound draws as much from jazz, classical and rock, and often encompasses bespoke tunings and song structures that defy categorization. She has also helped redefine the role of women musicians by overseeing all aspects of her albums, including songwriting, arrangements, performance, production and artwork.

The channel will also feature the Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years series, which features nearly six hours of unreleased home, studio and live recordings from 1968 to 1971, many of which have never been aired on the radio before. The tracks on Archives Vol. 2 have been sequenced chronologically to follow Mitchell in real time through one of the most creative periods of her career. The collection uncovers several unreleased Mitchell originals, including "Jesus" recorded in 1969 at her friend Jane Lurie's New York apartment in Chelsea, which also served as the setting for the song "Chelsea Morning." It also features five unreleased recordings from the making of Blue (which Rolling Stone declared the third-greatest album of all time in 2021) that were released on the Blue 50 digital EP last June, including the demos for "California" and an early version of "A Case Of You" that features different lyrics from those heard on the final album, among other highlights like legendary performances at Carnegie Hall and Le Hibou Coffee House.

Joni adds MusiCares 2022 Person Of The Year to her vast list of accolades including multiple Grammy Awards, the Polar Music Prize, inductions into both the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and, most recently, the Kennedy Center Honors.

"It's a thrill to have my own SiriusXM channel," says Mitchell.

"Joni Mitchell redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her" said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming, SiriusXM. "Not only is this channel an ode to Mitchell's integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listeners experience."

In addition, Pandora listeners can experience Joni Mitchell on Joni Mitchell: A-Z, where Pandora's expert curators have assembled her greatest songs into one playlist.

For more information on Joni Mitchell, visit jonimitchell.com.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
09:28aSIRIUS XM : Honor Joni Mitchell, the 2022 MusiCares Person of The Year, with her new chann..
PU
08:48aSIRIUS XM : How to attend Busted Open's ‘WrestleMania Party' featuring a roast of Da..
PU
03/15SIRIUS XM : Explore Maren Morris' genre-pushing music & muses on her own channel, My Churc..
PU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Presents at 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet..
CI
03/14SIRIUS XM : Listen to a live broadcast of the Met Opera's concert benefiting Ukraine
PU
03/14SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings (03/14/22)
PU
03/11SIRIUS XM : A Week of Powerful Women with SiriusXM's Julie Mason
PU
03/11SIRIUS XM : Celebrate Women's History Month with special programming on Bob Marley's Tuff ..
PU
03/11SIRIUS XM : Laugh out loud to essential stand-up sets, shows & albums by female comedians
PU
03/11SIRIUS XM : Celebrate the music of the iconic female-first Lilith Fair festival with Sarah..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 24 635 M 24 635 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,24 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.73%24 635
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.20%807
AUDACY, INC.13.23%419
HT&E LIMITED-11.90%414
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.73%405
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-10.67%187