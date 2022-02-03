Sirius XM : Honor soul legends Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye & more on The Motown Channel

While Black history should be celebrated year round, Black History Month is an especially important, poignant time to stop and reflect on pioneers of Black culture and their impact on the world as a whole. In honor of that fact, we pay homage to Berry Gordy Jr.'s legendary label with The Motown Channel.

For the month of February, SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher will be spotlighting Black artists and personalities who have pioneered music, popular culture and beyond, transforming Black communities and the world as a whole. Beginning on February 4, hear music channels saluting the music and influence of Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis, plus celebrating the sounds and artists from legendary record label Motown.

The Motown Channel will celebrate the iconic record label envisioned by Berry Gordy that generated history-making artists who changed music forever. The channel will feature music from Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Jackson 5 and more. A special virtual event, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of The Supremes - with founding member the late Mary Wilson - will also be broadcast on the channel. The Motown Channel will be available on the SXM App in the Hip-Hop/R&B category beginning February 4 for 30 days. Soul Town (Ch. 49) will become The Motown Channel from February 21 through February 27.

SiriusXM has collaborated with historic artists and their teams to create unique, curated radio channels exclusively for listeners and fans. Across SiriusXM channels, Pandora stations and Stitcher podcasts, listeners will find a variety of specialty programming celebrating the impact of Black culture, traditions, history and change-makers. Find the complete lineup of programming celebrating Black History Monthhere.