Sirius XM : Join Chris & Rich Robinson to celebrate 30 years of The Black Crowes' debut album

Revisit the debut of The Black Crowes' Shake Your Money Maker during an exclusive Virtual SiriusXM Town Hall with members Chris and Rich Robinson on Classic Rewind (Ch. 25)February 22 at 5pm ET and PT.

In honor of the occasion, the band is releasing a 30th anniversary edition of Shake Your Money Maker, which was originally released on February 13, 1990. To celebrate this new special edition, the Robinson brothers will join acclaimed journalist and SiriusXM Host David Fricke to answer his questions and those of SiriusXM subscribers in attendance.