Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Join Chris & Rich Robinson to celebrate 30 years of The Black Crowes' debut album

02/08/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revisit the debut of The Black Crowes' Shake Your Money Maker during an exclusive Virtual SiriusXM Town Hall with members Chris and Rich Robinson on Classic Rewind (Ch. 25)February 22 at 5pm ET and PT.

In honor of the occasion, the band is releasing a 30th anniversary edition of Shake Your Money Maker, which was originally released on February 13, 1990. To celebrate this new special edition, the Robinson brothers will join acclaimed journalist and SiriusXM Host David Fricke to answer his questions and those of SiriusXM subscribers in attendance.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:31aSIRIUS XM : Join Chris & Rich Robinson to celebrate 30 years of The Black Crowes..
PU
04:31aSIRIUS XM : Hear the Foo Fighters reflect on their new album ‘Medicine At ..
PU
02/05SIRIUS XM : Carrie Underwood reflects on her career, family & more on Storme War..
PU
02/04SIRIUS XM : Listen to live coverage of the Australian Open, in-depth analysis, e..
PU
02/04SIRIUS XM : Catch a vibe as some of football's biggest stars share their favorit..
PU
02/03SIRIUS XM : Say hello to romance by voting for your top hard-rock love songs thi..
PU
02/03SIRIUS XM : Check out Storme Warren & MC's interview with the latest Highway Fin..
PU
02/03SIRIUS XM : Gear up for game day with Brett Favre's Town Hall featuring Kenny Ch..
PU
02/03SIRIUS XM : Feel the energy with the launch of Armin van Buuren's new A State of..
PU
02/03SIRIUS XM : Keep Steve Aoki's brand-new channel going all night when it kicks of..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 401 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 25 275 M 25 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.16%25 275
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.17.52%820
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.118.22%744
STINGRAY GROUP INC.11.84%419
HT&E LIMITED1.62%400
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.11.58%174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ