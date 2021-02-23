Log in
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

Sirius XM : Join Common's beautiful revolution during a discussion about healing from racial injustice

02/23/2021
There's a beautiful revolution happening on Heart & Soul (Ch. 48) on February 26 at 4pm ET. For one hour, actor and rapper Common is bringing his latest work, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, to Heart & Soul in the VIP Room with Cayman Kelly.

This event is meant to uplift, heal, and inspire those dealing with racial injustices. Common sets the scene on his album with '(A Beautiful Revolution) Intro,' a spoken-word poem opening the record with themes about racial justice, sacred prophecies, meditation, and the legacies of multiple Black revolutionaries. The album's lead single, 'Say Peace,' is a prayer for harmony. Hear more from Common during the enlightening and meaningful Town Hall.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 15:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
