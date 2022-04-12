Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:23:26 am EDT
6.605 USD   +1.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Julie Mason celebrates American History Museum Week with Smithsonian scholars

04/12/2022 | 11:12am EDT
It's one of the most popular of the many museums lining that National Mall in the nation's capital, and POTUS Politics (Ch. 124) gets you inside access! Julie Mason Morningshosted six Smithsonian scholars from the National Museum of American History whose work spans hundreds of years and looks to open millions of minds. It's the latest of Julie Mason'sSmithsonianfeatures - let's dive in.

With the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, it's the perfect time to take in deeply personal artifacts donated by the family of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Lisa Kathleen, Curator in the Division of Political and Military History, said this exhibit never would have happened had RBG's family not invited the Smithsonian into her chambers, helping the museum tell the stories of objects like those ubiquitous black robes.

Want something cerebral? Peter Manseau, Lilly Endowment Curator of American Religious History in the Division of Cultural and Community Life, stopped by to chat about the mysterious intersections of religion and science throughout 300 years of American history - and in outer space.

Big questions like liberation and representation are at the center of the work of Dr. Crystal Moten, Curator of African American History in the Division of Work and Industry, and Dr. Krystal Klingenberg, Curator of Music in the Division of Cultural and Community Life. They spoke with Julie about their new podcast Collected, which centers on Black women's history in ways that challenge preconceptions about feminism.

Dr. Moten and Dr. Klingenberg make it clear that the Smithsonian's mission is ever-evolving. It's also not just for adults! Just ask Ellen Feingold, Curator at the National Numismatic Collection. She added her 10 cents on the fascinating world of coins and bills in a new kid-centric exhibit, "Really BIG Money."

Jazz is the quintessential American art form, and the National Museum of American History doesn't skimp on honoring it during Jazz Appreciation Month. The work of Ken Kimery, Program Director for Smithsonian Jazz, helps bring to life greats like Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

Want more Smithsonian appreciation? Try here.Or here! And stay tuned for more VIP tours behind the museum curtains on Julie Mason Mornings, weekdays 6-9am ET on POTUS Politics or any time on the SXM App.

Read more about the POTUS Politics channel.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 15:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
11:12aSIRIUS XM : Julie Mason celebrates American History Museum Week with Smithsonian scholars
PU
04/11Sirius XM Adds $500 Million Term Loan Facility to $1.75 Billion Credit Line
MT
04/11SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
04/11SIRIUS XM : Fire up your backyard BBQ celebration with these sizzling vibe-setting songs &..
PU
04/11SIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles songs in honor of The Beatles Channel's 5th Ann..
PU
04/11SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
04/08SIRIUS XM : Hear all hip-hop, all the time on the year-round SoundCloud Radio
PU
04/07SADDEST FACTORY RADIO : Phoebe Bridgers plays music & more on her new SXM show
PU
04/07SIRIUS XM : Pump up the jams with Jamila Mustafa as her SiriusXM show airs twice a week
PU
04/07SIRIUS XM : Hear play-by-play Masters Week coverage from Mike Tirico, Curtis Strange & mor..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 980 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 25 780 M 25 780 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,53 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.83%25 780
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-2.73%747
HT&E LIMITED-13.81%418
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.29%389
AUDACY, INC.8.17%381
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-12.09%185