Sirius XM : Keep a finger on the pulse of buzz-worthy music news during a new show on VOLUME

Stay ahead of in-the-moment music news, rising stars on the charts, and more when VOLUME (Ch. 106) pairs up with pop culture titans Billboard for the new Billboard Live show. Every Tuesday starting on September 7 at 10am ET, the two-hour weekly live show will highlight the most buzz-worthy moments in music today.

Hosted by Billboard senior editor Lyndsey Havens and hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Billboard Live will break down everything in popular music news. With guests ranging from artists to industry executives, the show will explore the hitmakers of the moment, new album releases, the ins and outs of the charts, and the hottest festivals and tours of the season. Billboard Live will air on Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm ET on VOLUME, along with topical companion playlists available on Pandora.

'We couldn't be more excited to launch Billboard Live with SiriusXM to connect music lovers with our music-industry experts,' Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, said. 'With breaking news updates, in-depth conversations, and interviews with today's most influential artists and tastemakers, our hosts will explain the trends and stories behind the music topping our charts.'

Billboard Live joins a variety of programming dedicated to conversations about music, including WHOOOSH! hosted by Simon Le Bon, The Jimmy Jam Show, Feedback hosted by Nik Carter and Lori Majewski, Lefsetz Live hosted by Bob Lefsetz, Jamila's Jams with Jamila Mustafa, and more.

A renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry, Billboard brings its unrivaled expertise on music news, issues, trends and today's charts to SiriusXM audiences.