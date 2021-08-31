Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Keep a finger on the pulse of buzz-worthy music news during a new show on VOLUME

08/31/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stay ahead of in-the-moment music news, rising stars on the charts, and more when VOLUME (Ch. 106) pairs up with pop culture titans Billboard for the new Billboard Live show. Every Tuesday starting on September 7 at 10am ET, the two-hour weekly live show will highlight the most buzz-worthy moments in music today.

Hosted by Billboard senior editor Lyndsey Havens and hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Billboard Live will break down everything in popular music news. With guests ranging from artists to industry executives, the show will explore the hitmakers of the moment, new album releases, the ins and outs of the charts, and the hottest festivals and tours of the season. Billboard Live will air on Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm ET on VOLUME, along with topical companion playlists available on Pandora.

'We couldn't be more excited to launch Billboard Live with SiriusXM to connect music lovers with our music-industry experts,' Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, said. 'With breaking news updates, in-depth conversations, and interviews with today's most influential artists and tastemakers, our hosts will explain the trends and stories behind the music topping our charts.'

Billboard Live joins a variety of programming dedicated to conversations about music, including WHOOOSH! hosted by Simon Le Bon, The Jimmy Jam Show, Feedback hosted by Nik Carter and Lori Majewski, Lefsetz Live hosted by Bob Lefsetz, Jamila's Jams with Jamila Mustafa, and more.

A renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry, Billboard brings its unrivaled expertise on music news, issues, trends and today's charts to SiriusXM audiences.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
01:22pSIRIUS XM : Keep a finger on the pulse of buzz-worthy music news during a new sh..
PU
12:42pSIRIUS XM : Experience BottleRock Napa Valley festival with live set broadcasts ..
PU
12:12pSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
08/30SIRIUS XM : Enjoy an out-of-this-world adventure with live streams of EZoo sets ..
PU
08/30SIRIUS XM : Hear exclusive performances from ‘Platinum Play' artists DIXSO..
PU
08/30SIRIUS XM : Fall in love with a marriage-themed episode of Bruce Springsteen's S..
PU
08/27SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio Preseason Football Power Rankings
PU
08/27SIRIUS XM : Stay up to date on Hurricane Ida with live coverage from The Weather..
PU
08/27SIRIUS XM : Halsey to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel
PU
08/27SIRIUS XM : Hear Halsey's hits, hand-picked favorites & more on her brand-new Si..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 25 396 M 25 396 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,27 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.88%25 396
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.45.09%1 023
AUDACY, INC.42.51%481
STINGRAY GROUP INC.15.78%437
HT&E LIMITED-3.78%341
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.33.03%214