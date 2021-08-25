Sirius XM : Kick back with Kane Brown's exclusive ‘Small Stage Series' performance on The Highway

Though Kane Brown's Blessed and Free Tour doesn't kick off until the fall, fans can hear his exclusive Small Stage Series performance for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners when it airs on The Highway (Ch. 56) on August 27 at 12pm and 8pm ET, with select songs also airing on SiriusXM Hits 1 (Ch. 2).

On August 19, the multi-platinum, award-winning country sensation and his band took the stage at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for a lucky invite-only audience. Now, you can hear that intimate performance of songs straight off Kane's tour setlist, including several chart-topping hits.

Set at small and iconic venues in cities across the country, the Small Stage Series features exclusive performances from the biggest artists in the world, including Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney, Shaggy, and more. The multi-genre spanning lineup of shows will give SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners the chance to see their favorite artists live in intimate settings.

For more information about the Small StageSeries, click here.

August 27 at 8pm

August 28 at 12pm and 8pm

August 29 at 4pm