Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
News 


Sirius XM : Laugh along with candid stories from comedians during two new podcasts

01/05/2021 | 01:20pm EST
Extend your holiday cheer well into the new year with the launch of two all-new, limited-run podcasts from Sofiya Alexandra and Lisa Curry on She's So Funny (Ch. 771).

On January 6 at 10am and 6pm ET, Sofiya Alexandra kicks off Private Parts Unknown is a comedy-sex-travel podcast about love and sexuality around the world. For the premiere episode, Alexandra - who collaborated with Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant on the Emmy Award-winning animated series Danger & Eggs - will be joined by special guest and fellow comedian Samm Severin. The following day, tune in to hear Lisa Curry's Long Story Long on January 7 at 12pm and 6pm ET. Long Story Long is a series of loose and fun interviews with a focus on the minutiae of how things play out in unexpected ways, hosted by Curry, who has written for NBC, TruTV, and Comedy Central, as well as regularly appearing on You Up with Nikki Glaser. The first episode of Long Story Long will feature special guest Niccole Thurman.

Both podcasts will air new episodes for five weeks and each episode will be available for subscribers at anytime after its premiere.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 18:19:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
