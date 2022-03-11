Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Laugh out loud to essential stand-up sets, shows & albums by female comedians

03/11/2022 | 01:00pm EST
This Women's History Month, celebrate women taking hold of the (open) mic with countless comedy specials. From laugh-out-loud one-liners to best-of compilations, don't miss some of the funnest female comedians of today and yesterday; check out three of our favorites below and hear even more on the SXM App.

Perfect by Nikki Glaser

Perfect, a TV special performed by Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central in 2016, encapsulates the complexities of being an adult woman today navigating marriage, having a baby, aging and beyond. Despite the special being six years old, Glaser tackles the female experience with observations, punchlines and pro tips that withstand the test of time, such as how to fake hygiene habits with a new hookup and coping with your surname becoming your son's bank account security question after getting married.

Showtime at the Apollo with Mo'Nique

Showtime at the Apollogave rise to countless legends in comedy with a roster including Steve Harvey, Bill Burr, Tracy Morgan and beyond. And in 2002, Mo'Nique made history as the first female host of the celebrated variety show on the iconic Apollo Theater stage in Harlem, NY, and went on to be named hostess of the show for years. During her tenure, she offered hilarious cultural commentary on everything from Janet Jackson's Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction to divorcing her first (short) husband.

Live by Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro, praised for her deadpan comedy style, was diagnosed with stage-two cancer in both breasts in 2012. Four days after said diagnosis, Notaro performed a lauded set that would go on to be released as a comedy album, Live (pronounced "liv"). The deeply personal show at the Largo in Los Angeles contemplated life and mortality in the face of a cancer diagnosis, navigated people's reactions and mused about surviving on Triscuits to live to hear more bad news. Live was praised as "instantly legendary," and despite Notaro's hesitance to release the show, the comedy world is much better for it.

What Becomes a Semi-Legend Most? by Joan Rivers

It's impossible to discuss women in comedy without mentioning Joan Rivers. From her cutting red-carpet wit to legendary stand-up specials, Rivers paved the way for countless female voices in the space today. Her album What Becomes a Semi-Legend Most? received a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Comedy Album in 1984 and expertly showcased her ability to challenge taboos oft leveraged against women in comedy complete with jabs at Liz Taylor and Prince Charles.

Laugh along with even more Women's History Month comedy specials featuring Whitney Cummings, Roseann Barr and more across She's So Funny (Ch. 771), Laugh USA (Ch. 98), Comedy Greats (Ch. 94), Raw Dog Comedy (Ch. 99) and Jeff & Larry's Comedy Roundup (Ch. 97).

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 24 556 M 24 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.05%24 556
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.6.93%821
AUDACY, INC.17.12%434
HT&E LIMITED-10.95%424
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.15%395
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.29%203