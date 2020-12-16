Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : Let U2 X-Radio light your way through 2020 with exclusive holiday specials

12/16/2020 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 may have felt like a moment you can't get out of, but U2 X-Radio (Ch. 32) is ringing in 2021 with with special programming for Christmas and New Year's Day.

Starting this weekend, tune in to U2's exclusive SiriusXM channel to hear holiday specials featuring U2 members, Gavin Friday, and Paul Oakenfold. See the full broadcast schedule below (all times in ET).

Gavin Friday Presents: Silent Night (A Holiday Special)

In this hour-long special, hear Gavin Friday, a lifelong friend and collaborator of U2, share his hand-selected holiday playlist. Friday takes over the channel each month to explore his favorites and share his commentary on his show, Gavin Friday Presents.

December 18 at 11pm

December 19 at 7pm

December 21 at 3pm

December 22 at 11am

December 24 at 9pm

December 25 at 1am, 8am, 3pm, and 11pm

December 26 at 8pm

December 27 at 11am

December 28 at 5pm

December 29 at 10pm

December 30 at 12pm

U2's Holiday Selection Box - Curated by Adam Clayton

Don't miss this hour-long special featuring a playlist of holiday music curated by U2's bassist, Adam Clayton.

December 21 at 9pm

December 22 at 3pm and 11pm

December 23 at 9am

December 24 at 6am, 4pm and 11pm

December 25 at 2am and 7pm

December 26 at 10am

December 27 at 12am

U2's Christmas Vigil

Hear reflections and readings from Bono, Edge and Adam Clayton.

December 24 at 7pm and 10pm

December 25 at 12am, 9am, and 2pm

Discotheque Marathon

We could all use a little dance party this year. On New Year's Eve, let nonstop episodes of Paul Oakenfold's Discotheque show ring in 2021.

December 31 at 6am through January 1

New Year's Day on U2 X-Radio

All is quiet on New Year's Day, but that doesn't mean you can't crank up the tunes to celebrate. Throughout the day on January 1, head over to U2 X-Radio to hear renditions of U2's iconic hit 'New Year's Day.'

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
05:29pSIRIUS XM : Let U2 X-Radio light your way through 2020 with exclusive holiday sp..
PU
02:01pSIRIUS XM : Home for the Holidays on SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher
PR
12/15SIRIUS XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials ..
PU
12/15SIRIUS XM : Vote for the Top 100 Cassette-Era Party Songs on Classic Rewind
PU
12/15SIRIUS XM : Hear Bruce Springsteen's ‘hits of the week' in new ‘From..
PU
12/15SIRIUS XM : Jingle around the clock with classic holiday songs covered by your f..
PU
12/15SIRIUS XM : Navigate holiday shopping, reflect on the 2020 markets & more with B..
PU
12/15SIRIUS XM : Pandora LIVE to Feature Global Pop Superstar Dua Lipa
PR
12/14SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Week 8 power rankings
PU
12/14SIRIUS XM : Go inside every NBA team's training camp with exclusive SiriusXM NBA..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 065 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 27 154 M 27 154 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,05 $
Last Close Price 6,39 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Jennifer C. Witz President-Sales, Marketing & Operations
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-10.63%27 154
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-18.61%709
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-8.54%375
HT&E LIMITED1.47%374
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-49.78%315
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-47.98%164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ