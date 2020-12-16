Sirius XM : Let U2 X-Radio light your way through 2020 with exclusive holiday specials

2020 may have felt like a moment you can't get out of, but U2 X-Radio (Ch. 32) is ringing in 2021 with with special programming for Christmas and New Year's Day.

Starting this weekend, tune in to U2's exclusive SiriusXM channel to hear holiday specials featuring U2 members, Gavin Friday, and Paul Oakenfold. See the full broadcast schedule below (all times in ET).

In this hour-long special, hear Gavin Friday, a lifelong friend and collaborator of U2, share his hand-selected holiday playlist. Friday takes over the channel each month to explore his favorites and share his commentary on his show, Gavin Friday Presents.

December 18 at 11pm

December 19 at 7pm

December 21 at 3pm

December 22 at 11am

December 24 at 9pm

December 25 at 1am, 8am, 3pm, and 11pm

December 26 at 8pm

December 27 at 11am

December 28 at 5pm

December 29 at 10pm

December 30 at 12pm

Don't miss this hour-long special featuring a playlist of holiday music curated by U2's bassist, Adam Clayton.

December 21 at 9pm

December 22 at 3pm and 11pm

December 23 at 9am

December 24 at 6am, 4pm and 11pm

December 25 at 2am and 7pm

December 26 at 10am

December 27 at 12am

Hear reflections and readings from Bono, Edge and Adam Clayton.

December 24 at 7pm and 10pm

December 25 at 12am, 9am, and 2pm

We could all use a little dance party this year. On New Year's Eve, let nonstop episodes of Paul Oakenfold's Discotheque show ring in 2021.

December 31 at 6am through January 1

All is quiet on New Year's Day, but that doesn't mean you can't crank up the tunes to celebrate. Throughout the day on January 1, head over to U2 X-Radio to hear renditions of U2's iconic hit 'New Year's Day.'