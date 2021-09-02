Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Life is one big party with Shaggy's intimate ‘Small Stage Series' set on SiriusXM FLY

09/02/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
What you want is some Boombastic, romantic, fantastic live music, and Shaggy delivered at SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series show in The Hamptons. Subscribers can hear Shaggy's Small Stage Series performance recorded live at the Stephen Talkhouse - one of his most intimate concerts in years - on SiriusXM FLY (Ch. 47) at the times below or anytime on the SXM App.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

September 5 at 8pm

September 6 at 6pm

September 11 at 12am

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 570 M - -
Net income 2021 1 227 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 25 558 M 25 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Average target price 7,56 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.94%25 558
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.46.26%1 032
AUDACY, INC.42.92%482
STINGRAY GROUP INC.12.44%430
HT&E LIMITED-8.11%346
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.35.89%219