Sirius XM : Life is one big party with Shaggy's intimate ‘Small Stage Series' set on SiriusXM FLY

What you want is some Boombastic, romantic, fantastic live music, and Shaggy delivered at SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series show in The Hamptons. Subscribers can hear Shaggy's Small Stage Series performance recorded live at the Stephen Talkhouse - one of his most intimate concerts in years - on SiriusXM FLY (Ch. 47) at the times below or anytime on the SXM App.

September 5 at 8pm

September 6 at 6pm

September 11 at 12am