Sirius XM : Listen to Eddie Vedder's conversation with Bruce Springsteen, Beacon Theatre show with The Earthlings & more

In honor of Eddie Vedder's new solo album, Earthling, and recently launched tour of the same name, Pearl Jam Radio (Ch. 22) will be walking fans through the album and airing an exclusive concert recording from New York City. Additionally, Pearl Jam Radio and E Street Radio (Ch. 20) will broadcast a conversation between Vedder and Bruce Springsteen.

See all of the programming details below.

This Friday, February 11, Vedder's album - boasting a stacked lineup of collaborators including Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr, among others - will finally hit shelves and streaming services, but the best place to hear it is on Pearl Jam Radio. Aside from introducing songs from the record, fans can hear an in-depth journey through every song on the record with insights from music journalists Jessica Letkemann and Jonathan Cohen and host Rob Bleetstein. Catch the special during the times below.

February 12 at 12pm ET

February 13 at 6pm ET

February 14 at 8am ET

February 15 at 6pm ET

February 16 at 12pm ET

Last week, Eddie Vedder and his band The Earthlings kicked off Vedder's first tour in two years in the city that never sleeps. In celebration, tune in to an exclusive broadcast of their sold-out February 4 show at the historic Beacon Theatre in NYC on February 11. During the show, The Earthlings - comprised of Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, Chris Chaney, Glen Hansard and Andrew Watt - took the stage with Vedder for a set featuring all-new Earthling tracks and Pearl Jam favorites, as well as covers including R.E.M.'s "Drive," George Harrison's "Isn't it a Pity," Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" and more, plus a deep-cut performance of Pearl Jam's "Dirty Frank." Relive the epic night at the times below.

February 11 at 6pm ET

February 12 at 12am and 8am ET

February 13 at 11am and 9pm ET

February 14 at 2pm ET

February 15 at 7am ET

February 16 at 12am and 7pm ET

Thursday 17 at 10am ET

Pearl Jam Radio:

February 14 at 5pm ET

February 15 at 11am ET

February 16 at 10pm ET

February 17 at 8am ET

February 18 at 7pm ET

February 19 at 9am ETET

February 20 at 12pm ET

February 20 at 9pm ET

E Street Radio:

February 14 at 5pm ET

February 15 at 10am ET

February 16 at 12am ET

February 16 at 7am ET

February 17 at 6pm ET

February 18 at 2pm ET

February 19 at 12am ET

February 19 at 4pm ET

February 20 at 1pm ET

