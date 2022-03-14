Sirius XM : Listen to a live broadcast of the Met Opera's concert benefiting Ukraine

In support of the Ukrainian citizens currently under attack, Met Opera Radio (Ch. 355) will channel the healing, universal power of music while raising awareness of ways to help during a special live benefit concert broadcast, featuring timeless works by the Met Orchestra, Chorus and star soloists led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, on March 14 at 6pm ET. The full concert will also be available anytime on the SXM App after its premiere.
A Concert for Ukraine will include works by Barber, Beethoven, Silvestrov, Strauss and Verdi. Soloists are Lise Davidsen and Elza van den Heever, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, tenor Piotr Beczała, bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi, who will lead the Met Chorus in a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem. In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, all ticket sales and other proceeds will support relief efforts; to donate, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine here, which provides additional resources for those looking to provide aid. The concert is made possible by a generous gift from C. Graham Berwind, III.
For more information about Met Opera Radio, click here.
